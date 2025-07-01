Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash Pop

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash Pop" game were:
12
(twelve)
Haven’t received your Georgia $500 tax refund yet? Don’t panic.
The Georgia Department of Revenue said Friday it has issued about 40% of the suplus refunds it expects to issue this summer.
Heat advisory in effect as Atlanta temperatures tease triple-digits
A heat wave will have Atlanta temperatures feeling like triple digits this week, forecasters say.
Parents, veterans and others benefit from new Georgia tax breaks
Here’s what you need to know about some the state’s new tax laws.
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Corporate pullback from LGBTQ groups leaves Atlanta organizations in the lurch
Some Atlanta LGBTQ groups are reevaluating their programming and staffing in light of the reduced support.
Atlanta mayor: Property tax hike needed to keep up with population growth
Andre Dickens said a property tax hike is almost unavoidable, as Atlanta’s leaders work to keep up with population growth that brings increased demand for city services.
GDOT’s roadside helpers return to 24/7 service
The highway helpers who patrol metro Atlanta’s interstates will return to 24/7 service on Tuesday, just in time for the busy holiday weekend.