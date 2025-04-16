WalletHub names Atlanta an ‘eggcellent’ city for Easter celebrations

The personal finance company that ranks the United States’ most populated cities is back with another big metropolitan breakdown.

This time around, WalletHub has ranked the best places to celebrate Easter in 2025 — listing Atlanta as the fifth best city to observe the holiday.

Egg prices might be up, but Georgia’s capital residents might still get a resounding bang for their buck this holiday. As to why the Southern city ranked so highly on the list, the final score came down to sweet treats and good eats.

With 79% of the population getting ready to celebrate, total U.S. spending on Easter could hit as high as $23.6 billion this year. While the top places to celebrate include cities where it might be best to spend all that cash, it takes more than good deals to be a great Easter destination.

“The best cities for Easter cater to the religious nature of the holiday by offering plenty of opportunities for Christians to attend services, and they also provide the resources for people to have a great time with their family regardless of religious affiliation,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “That means lots of places to get some sweet treats or dine out, as well as good weather conditions and nice open spaces for Easter egg hunts.”

Atlanta ranks among best places to celebrate Easter in 2025

Three Southern cities made it into WalletHub’s top five rankings this year. Birmingham, Alabama, took home the top spot, with Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, just behind in second place. Orlando, Florida, shown bright in fourth, just below Buffalo, New York. Meanwhile, Atlanta finished out the top five list, just above Cincinnati, Ohio.

Among the four major categories that WalletHub assessed to determine each city’s ranking, Atlanta scored within the top 5% for its ability to accommodate common Easter traditions.

It also ranked within the top 25% for the most Easter observers.

How WalletHub ranked America’s top places to celebrate Easter

To rank the best U.S. cities for celebrating Easter, WalletHub assessed America’s 100 largest cities across four key categories: total Easter observers, ability to accommodate for common Easter traditions, kid friendliness and weather.

The cities were then compared using eleven metrics, ranging from churches per capita to the average restaurant meal cost.

The Easter traditions category that Atlanta scored highly in, for instance, is measured based on five of those metrics: Google search interest for “Easter Celebration,” cost of restaurant meals, brunch restaurants per capita, candy/chocolate stores per capita and flower/gift shops per capita.

For more information on WalletHub’s methodology, visit wallethub.com/edu/best-places-to-celebrate-easter/19774.