Enjoy a huge artist market, music and more at Atlanta Dogwood Festival

For the 89th year, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival will attract large crowds to view art while adding to the fun with plenty of music, kids activities and food and beverage options.
The festival takes place noon-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at Piedmont Park. (The artist market closes at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.)
More than 260 artists will exhibit a diverse array of works in categories including painting, glass, clay, wood and mixed media. Attendees will be able to see everything from whiskey lowballs and other glassware created by artist David Wiss to three-dimensional portraits of people and animals by Limor Dekel, who repurposes cardboard and other commonly discarded items.
A variety of entertainment will be presented, including International Stage programming that showcases Atlanta’s diversity through dancing, singing and more. Main stage headliners include Nero Simon and the Sunsetters performing coastal Americana music and Vox Britannia, a British rock tribute band.
Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Dogwood Festival
Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Dogwood Festival
If you have kids, plan to stop by the Kids Village, presented by Dollywood. Plenty of hands-on activities, such as making glitter masks, will help bring out their creativity, and kids can also enjoy puppet shows, inflatables and bubble fun.
Runners can take part in the Atlanta Dogwood Festival Mimosa 5K, which takes you from Piedmont Park through the streets of Midtown, at 8 a.m. Saturday. You’ll be rewarded with a mimosa after the race, which is a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. Registration is $40 in advance, $45 on race day.
More information: 404-827-8663, dogwood.org.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Steve Eberhardt
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: Lantern Parade, Dino Fest and more
Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? Take part in a parade, attend a carnival, run a 5K and more.
Oakland Cemetery will Spring to Life with a fun festival and 5K on Saturday
During Oakland Cemetery's free Spring to Life Family Festival on Saturday, April 5, guests can shop for plants, take tours of the gardens and watch wildlife demonstrations.
More than 20 food and drink events to check out this April in metro Atlanta
Experience Kölsch Fest at Halfway Crooks, try Peruvian pisco, attend a dinner and a movie or make your own ranch water this April in metro Atlanta.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Taking flight: Atlanta students go global for spring break
Atlanta students forgo the beach to study in France and Spain during spring break.