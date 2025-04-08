Enjoy a huge artist market, music and more at Atlanta Dogwood Festival

For the 89th year, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival will attract large crowds to view art while adding to the fun with plenty of music, kids activities and food and beverage options.

The festival takes place noon-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at Piedmont Park. (The artist market closes at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.)

More than 260 artists will exhibit a diverse array of works in categories including painting, glass, clay, wood and mixed media. Attendees will be able to see everything from whiskey lowballs and other glassware created by artist David Wiss to three-dimensional portraits of people and animals by Limor Dekel, who repurposes cardboard and other commonly discarded items.