Enjoy a huge artist market, music and more at Atlanta Dogwood Festival

The expansive Atlanta Dogwood Festival draws crowds to Piedmont Park each year to shop for art, enjoy live performances and more.
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
33 minutes ago

For the 89th year, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival will attract large crowds to view art while adding to the fun with plenty of music, kids activities and food and beverage options.

The festival takes place noon-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at Piedmont Park. (The artist market closes at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.)

More than 260 artists will exhibit a diverse array of works in categories including painting, glass, clay, wood and mixed media. Attendees will be able to see everything from whiskey lowballs and other glassware created by artist David Wiss to three-dimensional portraits of people and animals by Limor Dekel, who repurposes cardboard and other commonly discarded items.

ExploreSpring has sprung: 6 ways to enjoy April around Atlanta

A variety of entertainment will be presented, including International Stage programming that showcases Atlanta’s diversity through dancing, singing and more. Main stage headliners include Nero Simon and the Sunsetters performing coastal Americana music and Vox Britannia, a British rock tribute band.

The 89th Atlanta Dogwood Festival will feature a Kids Village, presented by Dollywood, with plenty of hands-on creative activities. (Courtesy of Atlanta Dogwood Festival)

If you have kids, plan to stop by the Kids Village, presented by Dollywood. Plenty of hands-on activities, such as making glitter masks, will help bring out their creativity, and kids can also enjoy puppet shows, inflatables and bubble fun.

Runners can take part in the Atlanta Dogwood Festival Mimosa 5K, which takes you from Piedmont Park through the streets of Midtown, at 8 a.m. Saturday. You’ll be rewarded with a mimosa after the race, which is a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. Registration is $40 in advance, $45 on race day.

More information: 404-827-8663, dogwood.org.

Mary Caldwell
