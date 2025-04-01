Spring is in the air across Atlanta, and though many of us spend the month dodging yellow pollen, it’s also a great time to enjoy all the fun activities around the city. From art festivals and gatherings celebrating food and drinks to special events perfect for the whole family, you’re covered throughout April when it comes to attending fun and memorable activities.

Get crafty

Atlanta Dogwood Festival

Noon-9 p.m. Friday, April 11; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, April 12; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, April 13. Free general admission. VIP tickets available for $40 and up based on package. Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. dogwood.org

Now in its 89th year, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival brings in over 200 artists from around the country for its Artist Market where you’ll find everything from photography and sculpture to painters and craftsmen. Judging takes place in 12 categories, and there’s a high school art exhibition. Singers, dancers and more perform throughout the festival for additional entertainment while food courts set up around the park will keep your stomach full. A kids village — with hands-on projects, puppet shows, face painting, inflatables and more — will ensure the kids have as much fun as you do.

Chamblee Art Fest

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 19 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, April 20. Free admission. Starts at Chamblee Marta Station, 5200 North Peachtree Road and goes along Peachtree Road to Vintage Pizza, 5434 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. splashfestivals.com/events-festivals/chamblee-art-fest

A unique arts and crafts market with over 100 artisans and makers, the second annual Chamblee Art Fest is full of food, art and kid-friendly fun. Check out paintings, ceramics, jewelry, textiles and clothing, folk art and more at the Artist Market. Grab some culinary treats from food tucks as well as local restaurants along the route open for business. The weekend features an egg hunt to get into the spirit of the holiday as well as the Kidz Zone with inflatables. Strolling musicians round out all this festival has to offer.

Have some refreshments

Sip Brookhaven

3-6 p.m. Saturday, April 12. $75 general admission, $85 at the door. Oglethorpe University, 4484 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven. explorebrookhaven.com/events/sip-brookhaven-at-oglethorpe

Head onto the quad at Oglethorpe University for Sip Brookhaven. Get a taste of this vibrant space while sampling drinks of all kinds, including wine and craft beer. Carefully curated pairings enhance the experience, as does the live entertainment you can enjoy while sampling your favorite beverages. This is a great opportunity to explore Brookhaven.

Georgia Craft Brewers Festival

1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 19. $65 general admission tickets. $125 VIP tickets. Downtown Woodstock, 111 Elm Street, Woodstock. georgiacraftbrewersguild.org/beer-festival.html

Sample over 150 unique beers from more than 50 local brewers at the Georgia Craft Brewers Festival. Taste food truck eats, enjoy live music, and browse through the makers market as well. General admission gets you access to all available beer samples along with your own acrylic souvenir glass. VIP access not only gets in you into the event an hour early, but it comes with a special pint glass and T-shirt. You also can visit a special VIP space with catered food.

Create family memories

Atlanta Blooms!

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Now-Wednesday, April 30. Ticket prices vary. Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Avenue NE, Atlanta. atlantabg.org/calendar/atlanta-blooms

See the arrival of spring in flower form with hundreds of thousands tulips, daffodils, crocuses and hyacinths. Atlanta Blooms! is the best way to see all the colors of the season with flowers at their peak. You can also learn how to grow the same bulbs at home you see while you’re at the garden. If you visit in the morning Tuesday-Thursday, you can also take advantage of special kids programming, including story time, art projects and kid-friendly gardening lessons.

Lemonade Days Festival

4-10 p.m. Wednesday, April 23-Friday, April 25; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, April 26; and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, April 27. Purchase a wristband for unlimited rides for $20 Wednesday, $30 Thursday-Sunday. Single-ride tickets also available. Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. dunwoodypreservationtrust.org/lemonade-days

What began 25 years ago as a relief fundraiser to help families impacted by the 1998 tornado that went through Dunwoody is now a five-day festival that attracts more than 80,000 people. The Lemonade Days Festival has over 20 midway rides, a food court and a beer garden. Pony rides and a petting zoo round out the activities on the weekends, and a chalk art station lets everyone express their own creativity at this family-friendly experience.