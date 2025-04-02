Breaking: Dalton native Deborah Norville steps down from ‘Inside Edition’ after 30 years
She will host a new game show in Atlanta this summer
Deborah Norville began hosting "Inside Edition" in 1995. PUBLICITY PHOTO

Deborah Norville began hosting "Inside Edition" in 1995. PUBLICITY PHOTO
33 minutes ago

Dalton native Deborah Norville is stepping down as host of the longtime CBS newsmagazine “Inside Edition” after three decades at the helm.

Norville announced the news Wednesday on the program, which airs in Atlanta at 11 p.m. on Peachtree TV.

“They made me a lovely offer to stay, but there are things I’d like to do and places I want to do them that continuing here doesn’t permit,” Norville said on the show. “So, at the end of the season, I’ll be moving on. I’ve got some exciting things in the works, which I’ll talk about later, but what I want to say now is what a privilege it’s been to lead ‘Inside Edition’ for all these years. To work with the incredibly talented team here, and to be invited into your homes every day, it’s an honor I don’t take lightly.”

Norville is the longest-running continuous host of a national news program in the United States. “Inside Edition” has aired a blend of entertainment, true crime, lifestyle and tabloid news segments and stories to its viewers out of New York City.

CBS Media Ventures, which owns the show, said “Inside Edition” still draws 3.5 million viewers each day and segments receive wider reach via TikTok and YouTube, though the financial model for the show itself isn’t as lucrative on those platforms.

The 66-year-old broadcaster is not retiring. She is hosting new syndicated game show “The Perfect Line” that is scheduled to tape episodes this summer in metro Atlanta. It’s set to debut this fall.

Contestants will play a series of games where they test their knowledge by arranging events, items, or people in the correct order to create “the perfect line.” Each round, contestants are eliminated, leaving the last person standing to play the final round for a grand prize.

Producers are currently seeking contestants in the metro Atlanta area to win up to $10,000 at form.jotform.com/250516374580154.

Born in Dalton, Norville, a graduate of the University of Georgia, worked at Atlanta’s WAGA-TV, then a CBS affiliate, from 1979 to 1982 before moving to Chicago for a reporting job at an NBC affiliate. She joined NBC News in 1987 as an anchor and was briefly a “Today” show anchor between Jane Pauley and Katie Couric. She jumped to CBS News in 1992 before landing the “Inside Edition” hosting job in 1995.

Deborah Norville in 1997. (AJC Staff Photo/William Berry)

Credit: AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: AJC

