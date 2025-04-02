Dalton native Deborah Norville steps down from ‘Inside Edition’ after 30 years

Dalton native Deborah Norville is stepping down as host of the longtime CBS newsmagazine “Inside Edition” after three decades at the helm.

Norville announced the news Wednesday on the program, which airs in Atlanta at 11 p.m. on Peachtree TV.

“They made me a lovely offer to stay, but there are things I’d like to do and places I want to do them that continuing here doesn’t permit,” Norville said on the show. “So, at the end of the season, I’ll be moving on. I’ve got some exciting things in the works, which I’ll talk about later, but what I want to say now is what a privilege it’s been to lead ‘Inside Edition’ for all these years. To work with the incredibly talented team here, and to be invited into your homes every day, it’s an honor I don’t take lightly.”