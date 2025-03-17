From high-tech face masks to sleek minirollers, red light therapy has taken the skin care world by storm. RLT promises to boost collagen, reduce wrinkles and clear up redness and acne — but does the science back it up, or is it just another beauty trend overhyped by influencers?

What is RLT?

Red light therapy uses low-wavelength red or near-infrared light to penetrate the skin and stimulate cellular activity. Initially studied by NASA for wound healing in astronauts, it has since gained traction in dermatology, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

In fact, the National Library of Medicine recognized photobiomodulation (the science behind RLT) in 2015, leading to increased research. And while there is promising evidence, some dermatologists remain cautious about overstated claims.

What does science say?

Red light therapy has real potential for skin rejuvenation, according to Dr. Jodi LoGerfo of the Orentreich Medical Group. However, she stresses the need for more research to confirm its effectiveness. Experts also warn that it won’t replace medical-grade solutions like retinoids or professional laser therapy.

A study from the University of California, Irvine found that RLT accelerated postsurgical wound healing, though benefits faded after six weeks. Another RLT study published in the National Library of Medicine reported improvements in acne and psoriasis but emphasized the need for long-term research.

“Although there are some studies regarding their benefit, they are not abundant, and we are not entirely sure how they work,” LoGerfo told Prevention.

Exploring RLT at home can be worthwhile; however, consulting a dermatologist or a trained cosmetic specialist is your safest option for effective treatments.

Best RLT products for skin care

If you’re curious about trying RLT with at-home devices, these dermatologist-approved picks highlighted in Women’s Health stand out:

Therabody TheraFace Mask: Ranked best overall by the magazine, this mask is endorsed by numerous dermatologists for targeting acne and signs of aging.

Omnilux Contour Face Mask: Backed by clinical research, this flexible mask helps fade acne scars and improve skin texture.

Backed by clinical research, this flexible mask helps fade acne scars and improve skin texture. CurrentBody Skin LED Mask: A celebrity favorite, this lightweight mask delivers professional-grade results at home.

