This Saturday is National Pilates Day — the perfect time to celebrate the mind-body workout that’s been making headlines.
Between TikTok trends, celebrity devotees and boutique studios popping up everywhere, this low-impact workout has become the “it” girl of the fitness world.
But beyond the social media hype, what makes Pilates so worth the buzz?
It’s built for everyone
Amy Selig, founder of Atlanta’s Stellar Bodies and Georgia’s first Megaformer studio, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the magic of Pilates lies in its ability to transform both body and mind.
“Beyond the visible benefits like strength and flexibility, Pilates supports mental health,” Selig explains in an interview. “The breath-focused, intentional nature of the workout helps calm the nervous system, reduce stress and improve focus.”
A big part of Pilates’ current boom is how it defies the “go hard or go home” mentality. As Selig points out, people now realize they can get real results without punishing their bodies.
“People are much more open to innovative methods and prioritize efficiency, longevity and how a workout makes them feel, not just how many calories they burn,” she says.
What do you need to get started?
While mat Pilates only requires a yoga mat, many studios offer reformer Pilates, which uses a spring-based machine resembling a sliding bed frame. The reformer adds resistance and support, helping you target smaller muscle groups and challenge your balance.
At Stellar Bodies, Selig kicks things up with the Megaformer, a machine designed for full-body strength and endurance. “It’s slower, but it’s not easier,” she says. “Controlled movement doesn’t mean light effort — you’ll leave class shaking in the best way.”
How often should you do it?
The CDC recommends adults get about 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise each week, along with two days of strength training — which is where Pilates fits in. While you’ll start noticing benefits even with one or two sessions a week, most fitness pros agree that three times a week is the sweet spot for the best results.
Selig’s advice for newbies? Focus on enjoyment, not perfection.
“Set realistic goals — twice a week is a great place to start. And most importantly, surround yourself with a supportive community,” she says. “When you’re part of a community that lifts you up, it’s easier to make wellness a long-term habit.”
Where to get your Pilates fix in Atlanta
If you’re ready to give Pilates a try, Atlanta has no shortage of options:
- Stellar Bodies (Buckhead, Midtown) uses the Lagree method, which Selig says, “builds on Pilates principles but adds intensity and resistance for next-level strength and endurance.”
- The YMCA has multiple locations throughout metro Atlanta and features Pilates in its class schedule.
- The Daily Pilates, founded by Lily Collins in 2015, fuses classic Pilates with dynamic strength training, offering everything from Reformer and HIIT classes to sound bath sessions.
And if you’re looking for an affordable or at-home option, check out Move With Nicole on YouTube. Her free videos cover everything from gentle mat workouts to sweatier flows — all without leaving your living room.
