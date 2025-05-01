Things to Do
Things to Do

Stay well, ATL: 5 must-do wellness events in May

From flower festivals to ab training, here’s what’s happening in Atlanta this month.
Socializing through pickleball is made even easier at venues like Pickle and Social, combining food, drinks and live music with indoor and outdoor pickleball courts. Courtesy of Qilafi Public Relations

Credit: Qilafi Public Relations

Credit: Qilafi Public Relations

Socializing through pickleball is made even easier at venues like Pickle and Social, combining food, drinks and live music with indoor and outdoor pickleball courts. Courtesy of Qilafi Public Relations
By
31 minutes ago

Wellness doesn’t just have to be about green juice and gym memberships. This month, it’s time to get outside and move with intention — like a Zumba class on a pickleball lawn or a floral stroll through Buckhead.

So whether you’re easing back into a fitness routine or looking for something fun to do with friends, these five events make it easy to prioritize yourself without overthinking it.

Bodacious Blooms Festival

Bodacious Blooms is back in Buckhead, turning the neighborhood into full-on florals for the weekend. Expect over-the-top installations, stylish sip-and-strolls and a hands-on workshop (held Saturday) led by Canaan Marshall from the HBO Max series “Full Bloom.” Check out the festival’s full schedule of events on its website.

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. buckheadvillagedistrict.com

Pickle and Social: Yoga and Zumba on the Green

Breathe in, dance out. These outdoor fitness classes at Pickle and Social in Gwinnett serve up movement with a view. Bring your mat, water bottle and best energy to the green.

Yoga: 10 a.m. Sunday, May 18. $15; Zumba: 11 a.m. May 25. $15. 2925 Buford Drive, Buford. pickleandsocialgwinnett.com

ExploreMeet the disruptors inspiring Black communities to change the environment – and the world

EARTHSTRONG Vol. 3

Led by yoga instructor Shelby Adina, this seven-part yoga and meditation series celebrates self-growth and seasonal shifts. Classes are free and held every other Wednesday through July 30 at Ponce City Market, right in front of Lululemon. Bonus: Stick around after class for a complimentary tea from Majesteas.

6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 21. Free. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. eventbrite.com

Little 5 Points Wellness Walk

This self-guided stroll through one of Atlanta’s funkiest neighborhoods features free samples, mini-classes, talks and discounts from more than a dozen shops and studios. From holistic healing to herbal tastings and movement sessions, this is L5P’s take on self-care — and it’s anything but boring.

“Little 5 has always been a place for people to be themselves,” Shayna Gross, owner of Physiovation, said in a press release. “This walk is about celebrating the wellness resources that have been part of the neighborhood for years — and discovering some new ones too.”

1-5 p.m. May 18. Free, but you must RSVP for discounts. Various locations in Little Five Points. zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/l5p-wellness-walk

The B.A.R. with The Guru of Abs at The Home Depot Backyard

Ready to test your core like never before? Join this sculpting-focused, rhythm-packed class led by DaShaun Johnson (the Guru of Abs) that blends seated and standing moves in all three planes of motion. The vibes are high, the energy is unmatched and, yes, your abs will feel it. The Home Depot Backyard hosts a full lineup of free wellness events throughout the month, so check the site for the full schedule.

7:15-8:15 p.m. May 20. Free with registration. 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta. eventbrite.com/cc/health-wellness-197279.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, wellness, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Sally Love Cannaloy and Megan Lienau embrace as they watch the rise of the flag at the starting line of the 55th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez / AJC

Celebrate the AJC Peachtree Road Race with Lenox Square fireworks display

Fireworks will light up the AJC Peachtree Road Race festivities this year on the night before the big race.

Barbecue, burgers and beverages top our list of May dining events

Listen to chef Duane Nutter’s stand-up comedy, participate in a spring cocktail class and attend a nationwide bartending competition this May in metro Atlanta.

15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Check out these 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend.

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Author events May 2-8

31m ago

Fashion-forward dogs will have runway poses licked at Midtown’s Mutt Gala

Where can I find it? Jukebox repair, Dr. Brown’s soda, Silk yogurt

Featured

What affects the housing market?

Atlantans need a six-figure income to afford a home this year

Mortgage rates have only slightly cooled since reaching a 20-year high in 2022. For hopeful homeowners, it's a tough time to shop in Atlanta.

Former Georgia governor urges Trump administration to support Okefenokee UNESCO bid

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue is urging President Donald Trump to support the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge's bid for World Heritage listing.

OPINION

Patricia Murphy: Trump tanks in Georgia. But Democrats do worse

A new AJC poll shows the only thing less popular in Georgia than President Donald Trump is the Democratic Party opposing him.