11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. buckheadvillagedistrict.com

Pickle and Social: Yoga and Zumba on the Green

Breathe in, dance out. These outdoor fitness classes at Pickle and Social in Gwinnett serve up movement with a view. Bring your mat, water bottle and best energy to the green.

Yoga: 10 a.m. Sunday, May 18. $15; Zumba: 11 a.m. May 25. $15. 2925 Buford Drive, Buford. pickleandsocialgwinnett.com

EARTHSTRONG Vol. 3

Led by yoga instructor Shelby Adina, this seven-part yoga and meditation series celebrates self-growth and seasonal shifts. Classes are free and held every other Wednesday through July 30 at Ponce City Market, right in front of Lululemon. Bonus: Stick around after class for a complimentary tea from Majesteas.

6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 21. Free. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. eventbrite.com

Little 5 Points Wellness Walk

This self-guided stroll through one of Atlanta’s funkiest neighborhoods features free samples, mini-classes, talks and discounts from more than a dozen shops and studios. From holistic healing to herbal tastings and movement sessions, this is L5P’s take on self-care — and it’s anything but boring.

“Little 5 has always been a place for people to be themselves,” Shayna Gross, owner of Physiovation, said in a press release. “This walk is about celebrating the wellness resources that have been part of the neighborhood for years — and discovering some new ones too.”

1-5 p.m. May 18. Free, but you must RSVP for discounts. Various locations in Little Five Points. zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/l5p-wellness-walk

The B.A.R. with The Guru of Abs at The Home Depot Backyard

Ready to test your core like never before? Join this sculpting-focused, rhythm-packed class led by DaShaun Johnson (the Guru of Abs) that blends seated and standing moves in all three planes of motion. The vibes are high, the energy is unmatched and, yes, your abs will feel it. The Home Depot Backyard hosts a full lineup of free wellness events throughout the month, so check the site for the full schedule.

7:15-8:15 p.m. May 20. Free with registration. 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta. eventbrite.com/cc/health-wellness-197279.