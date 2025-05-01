Wellness doesn’t just have to be about green juice and gym memberships. This month, it’s time to get outside and move with intention — like a Zumba class on a pickleball lawn or a floral stroll through Buckhead.
So whether you’re easing back into a fitness routine or looking for something fun to do with friends, these five events make it easy to prioritize yourself without overthinking it.
Bodacious Blooms Festival
Bodacious Blooms is back in Buckhead, turning the neighborhood into full-on florals for the weekend. Expect over-the-top installations, stylish sip-and-strolls and a hands-on workshop (held Saturday) led by Canaan Marshall from the HBO Max series “Full Bloom.” Check out the festival’s full schedule of events on its website.
11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. buckheadvillagedistrict.com
Pickle and Social: Yoga and Zumba on the Green
Breathe in, dance out. These outdoor fitness classes at Pickle and Social in Gwinnett serve up movement with a view. Bring your mat, water bottle and best energy to the green.
Yoga: 10 a.m. Sunday, May 18. $15; Zumba: 11 a.m. May 25. $15. 2925 Buford Drive, Buford. pickleandsocialgwinnett.com
EARTHSTRONG Vol. 3
Led by yoga instructor Shelby Adina, this seven-part yoga and meditation series celebrates self-growth and seasonal shifts. Classes are free and held every other Wednesday through July 30 at Ponce City Market, right in front of Lululemon. Bonus: Stick around after class for a complimentary tea from Majesteas.
6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 21. Free. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. eventbrite.com
Little 5 Points Wellness Walk
This self-guided stroll through one of Atlanta’s funkiest neighborhoods features free samples, mini-classes, talks and discounts from more than a dozen shops and studios. From holistic healing to herbal tastings and movement sessions, this is L5P’s take on self-care — and it’s anything but boring.
“Little 5 has always been a place for people to be themselves,” Shayna Gross, owner of Physiovation, said in a press release. “This walk is about celebrating the wellness resources that have been part of the neighborhood for years — and discovering some new ones too.”
1-5 p.m. May 18. Free, but you must RSVP for discounts. Various locations in Little Five Points. zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/l5p-wellness-walk
The B.A.R. with The Guru of Abs at The Home Depot Backyard
Ready to test your core like never before? Join this sculpting-focused, rhythm-packed class led by DaShaun Johnson (the Guru of Abs) that blends seated and standing moves in all three planes of motion. The vibes are high, the energy is unmatched and, yes, your abs will feel it. The Home Depot Backyard hosts a full lineup of free wellness events throughout the month, so check the site for the full schedule.
7:15-8:15 p.m. May 20. Free with registration. 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta. eventbrite.com/cc/health-wellness-197279.
