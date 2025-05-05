Not satisfied with your life? Get a pet, new study finds

“We find that having a pet companion is worth up to ($92,984) a year in terms of life satisfaction, similar to values obtained in the literature for meeting with friends and relatives on a regular basis.”

Atlanta, meanwhile, has a massive network of pet adoption opportunities filled with fur-ever friends in need of a good home. Among them is a program that’s the perfect excuse to see if pet adoption is right for you.

A round of ‘a-paws’ for puppy yoga

It’s no stretch to say puppy yoga is the cutest way to interact with baby dogs. Run by the Atlanta Humane Society, the program brings puppies to participating local yoga studios for special classes. There, visitors can get in a good workout and discover their next rescue along the way.

It’s similar to a beginner-level yoga class, except you should expect plenty of puppy kisses when engaging in downward dog. Going into a cobra pose? A furry friend may find itself on your back for a quick nap.

Access Atlanta checked out one of the classes and came back with a glowing endorsement. And it’s for a good cause, because all proceeds benefit the animals at the Atlanta Humane Society.

“Whether it’s a solo-date, girls night, or date night, Puppy Yoga at Atlanta Humane Society is the sweetest way to give back and try something new,” Access Atlanta shared on an Instagram post. “Help socialize puppies and meet potential rescues in this monthly, hour-long session. Grab your spot and share with a friend!”

To find a puppy yoga class in Atlanta, or to sign up to host your own class, visit atlantahumane.org/blog/puppy-yoga.

Pet adoption opportunities in Atlanta

Caring for animals for more than 150 years, the Atlanta Humane Society is a no-kill shelter that reported affecting 143,407 animals across 107 Georgia counties last year alone. From providing more than a million pounds of free pet food to giving critical veterinary care, it’s a busy operation.

To begin the pet adoption process with one of Atlanta’s oldest nonprofits, visit atlantahumane.org/adopt.

“Each animal at our shelter has their own story, and we want to make sure your next chapter together is filled with health, love, and friendship. We take special steps to make sure both you and your future pet are ready to find one another,” the society’s website reads.

Those interested in adopting through DeKalb and Fulton counties’ animal services should visit lifelineanimal.org/adopt/. According to their site, the nonprofit is the only open-intake shelter in Atlanta, where they help 18,000 animals every year.

For more Atlanta pet adoption opportunities, visit pawsatlanta.org and furkids.org.