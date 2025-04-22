Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation gives $2.5M grant to Atlanta Humane Society

“This is more than a grant — it’s a statewide movement,” Cal Morgan, president and CEO of Atlanta Humane, said in a statement. “Thanks to the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation’s support, we’re building a future where every Georgia county has the tools and partnerships to better protect animals and serve our pet-loving communities.”

The grant will support the expansion of Atlanta Humane’s animal protection unit, which is made up of its cruelty investigation division, disaster response team and community outreach team.

According to Atlanta Humane’s website, the cruelty investigation division is tasked with looking into and following up with law enforcement on animal abuse cases, while the disaster response team helps coordinate the transport of animals from disaster zones and provides on-site medical assessments and direct care. The community outreach team makes sure animals have the support and resources they need, including food and shelter. They work with established community agencies to make sure their clients can provide for their pets.

The new funding will add 150 housing units for both disaster and cruelty response, including renovations at its new Marietta location on Waterman Street and another facility in central Georgia that is yet to be determined, according to the organization.

It will expand cruelty investigations and disaster “response coalitions” to 61 counties that currently lack animal control services. The grant will also distribute resources across the state to make sure shelters, rescues and community groups in each county can access affordable veterinary care, pet supplies, training and more.

Officials said the funding aims to address critical gaps in the state’s animal welfare infrastructure.

Blank, a cofounder of Home Depot and owner of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, has committed to supporting community development and other initiatives in Georgia. His foundation has granted more than $1.3 billion to charitable causes since it began in 1995.

The foundation has also looked to bolster Atlanta Humane in recent years, including a $4 million gift to support the expansion of its Westside campus and animal care center that opened in 2022.

“We are honored to support the Atlanta Humane Society’s initiative to address the critical need for enhanced animal protection and community outreach across Georgia,” Margaret Connelly, the managing director of Founder Initiatives at the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, said in a statement Tuesday. “This grant will help bridge essential gaps in services, ensuring every county has the resources to protect our animals.”