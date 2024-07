Hey Dream fans! UATL and Atlanta Dream are partnering to create a T-shirt that celebrates Atlanta’s Black Culture.

Vote on your favorite design before July 26th. The winning T-shirt will be available in the Drip Shop at every home game starting August 16th. To see which design wins, follow @itsuatl on Instagram.

Design 1 — ‘UATL x Dream’

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Design 2 — ‘Unstoppable