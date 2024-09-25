The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend Sept. 26 - Oct. 2

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday UATL publishes a curated list of Black culture event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening week to week.

In this edition, you’ve got some great festival options. The big annual street party on and around Auburn Avenue is back, along with a music festival featuring an iconic female rapper and one of this generation’s most talented vocalists, and more.

AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival

Rap diva Lil’ Kim, talented vocalist Durand Bernarr and others will perform at this concert and 5K walk/run benefiting AIDS service organizations in Atlanta.

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sept. 28. Piedmont Park,Piedmont Park, 1322 Monroe Drive, Atlanta. AIDSWalkAtlanta.org

Fine Wine Fest

This outdoor sippers’ event includes a recommended dress code of white, cream, gold and other colors of cotton, silk and linen, along with an unlimited three-hour wine tasting ending at 6 p.m., continuing with nostalgic R&B music and onsite food. VIP tickets add express entry, gourmet charcuterie and complimentary wine carafes.

3 p.m., Sept. 28. Home Depot Back Yard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 80 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta. Eventbrite.com

Atlanta International Fashion Week

With events scheduled through Sunday, this stylish multi-day gathering offers interactive workshops and training for aspiring models, runway events and visual exhibitions of couture from around the world and panel conversations from the business of fashion to its sustainability.

Through Sept. 29. Various locations. AtlantaIntlFashionWeek.com

Sweet Auburn Music Fest

Good times, plenty of people and positive energy are always the main attractions at this annual outdoor celebration honoring one of Atlanta’s most beloved areas of town. Don’t miss the R&B, gospel and alternative music, let the kids have fun in the children’s area, and grab great eats at the international food court.

Sept 28-29. 312 Irwin St NE, Atlanta. 678-861–7263. SweetAuburnMusicFest.com

Elevated Rhythms

A crew of veteran deejays including Kemit, Debbie Graham, Stan Zeff and Mami Wata will spin house music for six straight hours at this family-friendly party in East Point. Admission is free, Admission is free (along with parking), and there’ll be food trucks plus a paint-and-sip.

1 p.m., Sept. 29. East Point City Hall, 2757 East Point Street, East Point. Eventbrite.com

