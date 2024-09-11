The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend Sept. 11-18

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday UATL publishes a curated list of Black culture event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening week to week.

In this edition, we’ll tell you what’s up this week, including a new photography exhibition focused on Black girls, the “Giants” art collection of Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats coming to The High, and the big annual food and wine festival kicking off this weekend.

Ed Lover presents The Live Mixtape Band

Radio personality and former Yo! MTV Raps host Ed Lover is leading this mixtape-inspired experience in which hip-hop and R&B hits from the 1980s to today will be recreated live, with the help of vocalists, instrumentalists and other performers guided by Lover and friends to celebrate the culture and those who love it.

6 p.m. Sept. 11. City Winery, 650 North Ave. Atlanta. 404-829-4505. CityWinery.com.

Psalms for Black Girls

Attend the opening reception of a new solo exhibition of works focusing on Black American girls by contemporary Atlanta artist Shanequa Gay, featuring photographs on tapestry and large-scale murals.

6 p.m., Sept. 12. Emma Darnell Aviation Museum & Conference Center, 3900 Aviation Circle NW, Atlanta. 404-612-8600. Shanequa Gay/Instagram.

Atlanta Food & Wine Fest

There’ll be tasting tents – split into themes over the weekend from “Flavor Funhouse” to “Thrill of the Grill” -- plus curated dinners, culinary demonstrations and lots of fun during this annual four-day culinary party which shines light on food and beverage in the South, and those in Atlanta who make them exceptional (i.e., plenty of Black chefs).

Sept. 12-15. Historic Fourth Ward Park, 680 Dallas Street NE, Atlanta. ATLFoodandWineFestival.com.

Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys

Starting Friday after a much-buzzed-about February debut in Brooklyn, and ending just before MLK Day 2025, The High will feature a focused selection of Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats’ private art collection of paintings, sculptures, photography, musical equipment and more, exploring social issues tackled by “multigenerational Black diasporic artists.”

Sept. 13 - Jan. 19. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400. High.org.

Black Men’s Wellness Day

Join the African American Male Wellness Agency as they host a morning of free health screenings (blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, HIV, STD/STI and prostate cancer), with live entertainment and family fun to motivate Black men to be more mindful of preventative health and wellness measures.

7 a.m., September 14. Morehouse College, 830 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta. Eventbrite.

