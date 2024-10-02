The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend Oct. 3 - 9

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday UATL publishes a curated list of Black culture event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening week to week.

In this edition you have options ranging from a multi-day celebration of Atlanta’s creative arts community, a business leadership conference at Porsche Experience Center, and a day full of “yeeking.”

Atlanta Art Fair

This multiday celebration of the arts community of Atlanta and the South aims to amplify and promote the city’s creativity. The schedule includes a bevy of public projects and installations, exhibitions, artist talks and other programming featuring local artists and venues, from galleries to churches.

Oct. 3 - 6. Various locations. TheAtlantaArtFair.com

Yeek Fest

Join this daylong celebrating of “yeeking,” a dance style created in Atlanta known across the Southeast and popularized in performances by global superstars from TLC to Michael Jackson. This year, the event’s sixth-annual function, Yeek Fest will specifically honor Rico Wade of the Dungeon Family.

Noon - 8 p.m., Oct. 5. Welcome All Park, 4255 Will Lee Road, Atlanta. 470-809-7170. Eventbrite.com

Reliable Success Summit

Hear star “Shark Tank” investor Daymond John, ATL’s own Killer Mike and other entrepreneurs, CEOs, coaches and consultants speak live at this event whose mission is to inspire future business leaders.

Oct. 5. Porsche Experience Center, One Porsche Drive, Atlanta. ReliableSuccessSummit.com

OYE Fest

Celebrate Latin culture at this music-meets-arts-plus-food festival, where there’ll be at least 10 food vendors offering a range of eats from tacos and ceviche to cachapas: fluffy, taco-shaped pancakes with various fillings. There will also be live musical performances from La India and 10 other acts, a dozen deejay sets and art installations to admire.

1 p.m. - 10 p.m., Oct. 6. Historic Fourth Ward Park, 655 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30308. OyeFest.com

Aja Monet at SCADshow

See the surrealist blues poet — who was nominated for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards — live as she performs her debut album, “When the Poems Do What They Do,” a project themed around ideas like Black love, joy and resistance, love.

Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m. SCADshow, 1470 Spring Street NW, Atlanta. SCADshow.com

