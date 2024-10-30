The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend Oct. 24 - 30

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday UATL publishes a curated list of Black culture event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening week to week.

Find the fun this week at a newly opened Old Fourth Ward lounge throwing Halloween-themed costume parties through Sunday night, along with two events for lovers of local art, a fish fry at Atlanta’s favorite Black-owned biscuit restaurant and beyond.

Slutty or Scary Halloween Weekend

Pisces, DJ Ree de la Vega’s new lounge taking the former space of The Sound Table, wants you to dance like its demon time through Monday morning. Thursday night is free all night with free Hornitos tequila for all in costumes for an hour starting at 9 p.m., and there’ll be other door and drink specials, plus a mixed lineup of deejays spinning each night.

Oct. 31 - Nov. 3. Pisces ATL, 483 Edgewood Avenue, Atlanta. Instagram

My Vote Influences Everything

The team at Atlanta Influences Everything is partnering with Fair Fight Action and the John R. Lewis Legacy Institute to throw a “vibe session” Friday, hosted by activist Scotty Smart (aka “Smart Trouble”) at their A.I.E. Hub location, where voters will receive free T-shirts while supplies last.

2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Nov. 1. A.I.E. Hub, 410 Chamberlain Street, Atlanta. Instagram

Bomb Biscuit Co’s Soulful Friday Fish Fry

Because it’s necessary, Atlanta’s highest-rated biscuit restaurant (one of its highest-rated restaurants period, actually) is wants to feed your body and soul with fried catfish with hush puppies, slaw and of course biscuits at the community-friendly price of $15 per plate. Make a prepaid reservation to pick yours up and enjoy drinks with new friends and fish fry fans at the bar (not included with ticket price) until 9 p.m.

5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Nov. 1. Bomb Biscuit Co., 668 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta. 678-949-9439. BombBiscuitATL.com

ATL StyleWriters Jam

Witness skilled muralists like Dr. Dax, Totem and others create visual magic during this free three-day annual exhibition which celebrates the legacy and evolution of Atlanta’s style writing culture. The action will begin at the Murphy Tunnel on the Atlanta Beltline’s Westside Trail, where there’ll also be a popup market and a live deejay.

10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Nov. 1 - 3. 1070 White Street SW, Atlanta. Beltline.org

Journey to Freedom: the Art of Service

Black arts community organization and consultancy Powerhouse Creative has curated a community dinner which will include works from Ann Hill Bond and Sumayyah Ali, along with a one-man theater performance and discussions on how art addresses racial, economic and mobility justice. Entry is free and dinner is included.

5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2. Museum of Design Atlanta, 1315 Peachtree Street, Atlanta. Eventbrite

