The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend Oct. 10 - 16

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday UATL publishes a curated list of Black culture event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening week to week.

In this edition your choices range from a food festival showing off the culinary talents of Brookhaven, an empowering Essence summit for young ladies representing Gen Z, and the return of ATL’s most fashionable equestrian party.

Taste Brookhaven

Spend three hours Thursday sampling and sipping lots of great food from restaurants and bars representing the northside Atlanta city. Participants include Fox Bros. BBQ, Mission & Market, Town Brookhaven’s popular bar and eatery There, and lots more, with plenty of desserts from ice cream to Bundt cakes, and beverages ranging from coffee to beer, wine and spirits.

6 - 9 p.m., Oct. 10. Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina, 4000 Summit Boulevard NE, Atlanta. Eventbrite.com

Atlanta Pride Festival

Pride returns in full force this weekend, with a Friday night kickoff at Georgia Aquarium and festivities at Piedmont Park Saturday and Sunday. There’ll be live performances from Mila Jam, Cakes da Killa and others, yoga, a queer variety show, a car and motorcycle show, an area celebrating LGBTQ+ history, wellness zones and the AIDS Memorial Quilt. Plan for traffic, especially with several marches planned for Saturday and the big Pride parade on Sunday in Midtown.

Oct. 11-13. Piedmont Park, 1322 Monroe Drive, Atlanta. AtlantaPride.org

Atlanta Fashion and Polo Classic

Freshly dressed equestrian enthusiasts will converge once again, in luxurious style, at fashion designer Miguel Wilson’s annual sporting event, now in its seventh year. The main event is the Sunday day party with cocktails, cigars, food, a fashion show and the live polo match, but there are functions worth attending all weekend including a celebrity-packed boxing match (with preferred dress code: black gowns for ladies and white tuxedo jackets for men), and a youth polo classic Saturday afternoon.

Oct. 11-13. Various locations. AtlantaFashionandPoloClassic.com

ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit

Gen-Z girl power is the main attraction of this single-day summit full of content creators like Lynae Vanee, musical performers such as Laila!, speed-mentoring sessions led by professionals across careers, complimentary beauty services, and dozens of celebrities, influencers and successful entrepreneurs entertaining and educating attendees.

9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Oct. 12. PC&E Soundstage, 2235 Defoor Hills Road NW, Atlanta. GirlsUnited.Essence.com

Hispanic Heritage Celebration

This cultural celebration will feature lots of performances and hands-on activities such as traditional dance performances, a craft-making workshop that’ll show you how to make Guatemalan worry dolls, a large cultural mural you can help create, giveaways and a gallery attended by artists discussing their exhibited works.

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Oct. 12. National Center for Civil and Human Rights. 100 Ivan Allen Jr Boulevard NW, Atlanta. CivilandHumanRights.org.

