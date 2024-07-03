UATL

The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend July 3-July 10

A Fourth of July celebration, Chris Brown’s concert and more
Chris Brown performs at the third annual Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration at sold-out State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday, December 9, 2022. Performers included Drake, 21 Savage, GloRilla, Lakeya, Rocko and DJ Fresh. (Photo: Robb Cohen for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Chris Brown performs at the third annual Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration at sold-out State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday, December 9, 2022. Performers included Drake, 21 Savage, GloRilla, Lakeya, Rocko and DJ Fresh. (Photo: Robb Cohen for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
1 hour ago

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black Culture team creates a curated list of event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening from week to week.

In this edition, we’ll tell you about a Fourth of July block party, a concert starring Chris Brown and a candle making workshop.

4th of July Block Party

Celebrate the holiday with live music, food trucks, and games like Jenga and Connect 4 during this day-long event. Arrive early, because your admission ticket includes free barbecue until 4 p.m. Once the sun sets, watch the fireworks show.

2 p.m. July 4. Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama St., Atlanta. 678-886-9542, eventbrite.com.

Chris Brown: 11:11 Tour

The Grammy award-winning artist, whose string of hits include “No Guidance” and “Kiss Kiss,” is hitting the Atlanta stage for two nights this week. R&B singers Muni Long and Maeta are also set to perform as opening acts.

7:30 p.m. July 5 & 6. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Dr., Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com.

Mark Curry Live

Enjoy an evening of laugher with the comedian and actor best known for hosting “It’s Showtime at the Apollo,” and for his role in the TV series “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.” Curry, who’s been touring the country this summer, will perform four Atlanta shows over two nights.

7:30 p.m & 10 p.m. July 5. 7 p.m. & 10 p.m. July 6. Uptown Comedy Corner, 1155 Virginia Ave., Hapeville. 404-768-0483, uptowncomedy.net.

Atlanta House Heads Picnic

Listen and dance to house music all day long at this seventh-annual event, which will feature five DJs this year. There will also be an artist market featuring local entrepreneurs, and plenty of food trucks in case you get hungry.

10 a.m. July 6. Grant Park, 626 Park Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-521-0938, househeadspicnic.com.

Candle Making Workshop

Show off your creativity by joining this 90-minute class led by an instructor from Lotus Flower Om, a Black-owned skincare and wellness shop. First you’ll choose from a variety of scents, then pour wax into a 9-ounce glass to craft your own custom candle. You’re welcome to bring snacks and beverages, or feel free to visit the Politan Row food court nearby.

2 p.m. July 6. Lotus Flower Om, 1197 Peachtree St. NE #Suite 175, Atlanta. 404-850-1870, eventbrite.com.

Sign up for the UATL newsletter.

Read more stories like this by liking UATL on Facebook and following @itsUATL on X and Instagram.

About the Author

Follow Najja Parker on twitter

Najja Parker is a video and news correspondent for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black culture team. She is an engaging on-air talent, who has served as a host for the newsroom’s special projects and events, such as the movie premiere of “The South Got Something To Say,” a documentary chronicling the rise of Atlanta hip-hop.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Gutted and gone: alleged scammer takes money, leaves Atlanta home unlivable

Credit: Henri Hollis

UPDATE
No charges anticipated after child found in hot car dies in Cobb
40m ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC UPDATE
I-285 reopens in Sandy Springs after tractor-trailer crash
7m ago

Credit: TNS

Delta Detroit-to-Amsterdam flight diverts to JFK over spoiled food
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Delta Detroit-to-Amsterdam flight diverts to JFK over spoiled food
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of U.S. Defense Department

HAPPENING TODAY
Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase raiders to receive Medal of Honor
The Latest

Credit: TNS

UATL asks young Black voters: What is a Black Job?
5m ago
Atlanta rapper brings vegan night market to Westside Motor Lounge
Celebrity tailor Carl Ulysses combines measurements, personality for perfect fit
Featured

Credit: NYT

Parts of Fulton County Trump case could be gutted by Supreme Court immunity decision
Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
Atlanta fireworks shows and festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular