The book “Saturday Night Sunday Morning” is split into two parts: the Warm-Up and Set List. Two chapters concentrate on the 12 years he spent in Atlanta pursuing his education and musical career.

Morton decided to bring the event to Morehouse where his son, Jakai, is currently a sophomore so that he could interact with students and fans about his journey. “Being back on campus is so magical, because it’s where I started to figure out a lot,” he said.

“I was a producer. There wasn’t necessarily a path for me, but I found my way. If I can do for the students what I wish somebody would’ve done for me when I was there, it completes that full circle moment for me.”

Throughout the book, Morton introduces us to relatives, friends, and fellow musicians, sharing how he overcame challenges such as his wife’s miscarriage, self-doubt, negative interactions with law enforcement and the demands of being an independent artist.

Morton said he spent 18 months writing his memoir as a road map for people considering careers in music or creative environments.

“I don’t like to talk about myself or look back, but people started to ask questions about how I’ve been able to accomplish certain things,” he said.

“It was a good time in life to take a pause, let people in and give them some of my story. I wanted to show them there wasn’t one way to do anything. It’s a hard lesson in being persistent, consistent and sticking to something.”

Matt Robertson Matt Robertson

“Saturday Night Sunday Morning” arrives as Morton celebrates the 20th anniversary of his debut solo album, “Emotions.” Released in October 2004, he recorded the project at studios in Conyers and Atlanta, after writing songs for India.Arie and touring with singer Erykah Badu.

Without major label support, Morton began booking shows, hiring musicians, marketing and promoting his product and building a fan base. He says “Emotions” was his crash course in being an independent artist.

“I had to work every job, be the driver, marketing person and graphic artist. I wasn’t trying to, but it taught me the business,” he said. “I was just ignorant then, but now I’m free with a lot more knowledge and information under my belt.”

Last June, Morton released “Cape Town to Cairo, a concept album based on a monthlong tour across Africa, visiting South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt and Kenya while writing, recording, collaborating with local artists and performing at each stop. He said he’s producing a full-length documentary highlighting his two separate trips there this year.

“We stopped by the clubs, ate all of the food and met the locals. It was a voyage and life-changing trip. People are going to learn and see Africa in a different light,” Morton said.

Matt Robertson Matt Robertson

While making the album, Morton created original music for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disney’s New-Orleans-inspired theme park attraction based on the company’s first Black princess.

The performer spent 14 years as part of the band Maroon 5. Being part of the group has taken Morton all over the world to perform hits like “Moves Like Jagger” and “Payphone.”

Morton says joining Maroon 5 let him explore musical endeavors without chasing commercial success.

“The success allows me to focus on the art and make things I want to make without any pressure,” he said. “I’d been grinding for years, but I’ve knocked off bucket-list stuff like performing at the Super Bowl (in Atlanta in 2019).”

Justin “Henny tha Bizness” Henderson, Morton’s classmate and Morehouse’s incoming Producer-in-Residence beginning spring semester, is developing mentorship programs and opportunities around music business education for the college. He co-organized the book signing and said the event should provide students with helpful tips for navigating careers in entertainment.

“We’re making sure the students hear from like-minded individuals and have a clear runway to understand how to get their creative ideas out into the workforce before or by the time they graduate,” Henderson said.

“PJ truly believes in service and helping others understand that the journey is difficult, but you can make anything possible.”

Matt Robertson Matt Robertson

Morton hopes his story will encourage Morehouse students to never ignore their intuition.

“Every time I’ve said I’m going to stick to myself, it took me to where I wanted to be,” Morton said. “When you believe in something deeply, follow that voice. Block out other voices and stay on your path.”

7:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11. Ray Charles Performing Arts Center. 900 West End Avenue, Atlanta. 404-216-6736. https://www.eventbrite.com

