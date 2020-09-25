PJ Morton, Maroon 5 keyboardist, takes top spot with gospel CD

The gospel album’s release also comes at a time of racial and political divisions.

His goal was to “bring light into this dark time right now," said Morton during a telephone interview. “It’s a lot wrong right now with the world, and gospel music, specifically, has been the music of love and inspiration and hope and I think people could really use that right now. That’s what I wanted to accomplish.”

Morehouse College graduate and former Atlanta resident PJ Morton's first solo gospel album, “Gospel According to PJ,” is tops on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums consumption chart. He's also been with the pop-rock band Maroon 5 since 2012. Courtesy of Matt Robertson Credit: Matt Robertson Credit: Matt Robertson

“Gospel According to PJ” features Kirk Franklin, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Yolanda Adams, Travis Green, Brian Courtney Wilson, J Moss, Kim Burrell and the Clark Sisters, among others. All but two of the songs had been recorded before and were reimagined for the project.

One of the new releases is the breakout song that is getting a lot of praise, “All in His Plan,” featuring Le’Andria Johnson and Mary Mary.

The other songs, he said, represented his journey through gospel music.

Morton worked from his New Orleans studio and supervised sessions via FaceTime, Zoom or Audiomover. For instance, the Clark Sisters recorded in Detroit. Yolanda Adams recorded in Houston.

The 13-song album is a nod to Morton’s gospel heritage.

His father is Bishop Paul S. Morton Sr., an award-winning singer in his own right, senior pastor of Changing a Generation Full Gospel Baptist Church in Atlanta and co-pastor of Greater St. Stephen Full Gospel Baptist Church in New Orleans. His mother is Pastor Debra B. Morton, a Stellar Award nominee, senior pastor of Greater St. Stephen and co-pastor of the Atlanta church.

His father is also featured on the project during three “Dad’s Interlude” segments.

Morton calls that one of his favorite parts of the album. The interludes give a history lesson of their relationship. “I think he can see the fruits of his labor,” said Morton. “His investment in me has come back like 100-fold. It’s been a beautiful thing. He really is the reason for ‘Gospel According to PJ.’”

The elder Morton said he was always awed by his son’s passion for music — even though it wasn’t what he envisioned.

He recalled the many discussions the two had about his interest in secular music, specifically R&B.

He told his father that he realized “that a whole lot of Christians have problems with secular music. Why can’t we sing about love if it comes from God?,'” Bishop Morton recalled. “That touched me. I said, you’re right. Keep the music clean and bless people’s lives.”

His father turned 70 years old in July and always hoped PJ would follow his footsteps into the pulpit. After all, PJ’s paternal grandfather was a pastor, his maternal grandmother was an evangelist and two uncles are pastors (one died of COVID-19 earlier this year).

He eventually understood, though, that his son wanted to forge his own identity.

“He didn’t do gospel for a long time,” said Bishop Morton. “Now he has found himself and he feels comfortable. The roots of gospel music is inside of him.”

PJ Morton was also driven to have more control over the music.

He once produced several songs for an artist and the label decided not to use any of them. He didn’t want that to happen again.

As a producer, he said, the fun part was handpicking which artist fit the song the best. “I was so blessed to call on the people I’m fans of,” he said. “If I heard their voice, I called them and we made it happen for the most part.”

The missing links were members of the gospel powerhouse family, the Winans family, particularly the Rev. Marvin Winans, one of Morton’s favorite singers. It didn’t work out. “I imagine it’s ‘All in His Plan,’" he said on a play of the song.

And for Morton, coming full circle appears to be in God’s plan as well.

There really wasn’t a blueprint for Morton’s musical trajectory.

“I’m a preacher’s kid who became a R&B singer and joined a pop band,” he said.

Gospel, though, was his foundation. “I felt the whole world was resetting on pause and it was a good time to put out that message.”