Lil Baby arrested on weapons charge in Las Vegas

Atlanta rapper Lil Baby was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, according to court records.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that the artist, born Dominique Jones, was arrested Monday at 5 a.m. on the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Police didn’t provide additional information.
Lil Baby had an initial court appearance on Tuesday, in which he posted cash bond, according to Clark County court records.
The rapper’s lawyers, Drew Findling and David Chesnoff, told the AJC via email that they are looking into the matter.
“To be clear, Dominique Jones has a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) Permit,” they said in statement to the AJC. “On his behalf we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding his arrest in Las Vegas.”
Nevada is not among the list of over two dozen states that honor a Georgia weapons carry license.
Lil Baby’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 1.
He hasn’t posted about his arrest, but did note that his upcoming album is 80% done. His latest release was 2022′s “It’s Only Me.”
