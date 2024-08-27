Breaking: New federal Trump indictment deletes some Georgia election allegations
Lil Baby arrested on weapons charge in Las Vegas

His court date is scheduled for October
Lil Baby poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

16 minutes ago

Atlanta rapper Lil Baby was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, according to court records.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that the artist, born Dominique Jones, was arrested Monday at 5 a.m. on the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Police didn’t provide additional information.

Lil Baby had an initial court appearance on Tuesday, in which he posted cash bond, according to Clark County court records.

The rapper’s lawyers, Drew Findling and David Chesnoff, told the AJC via email that they are looking into the matter.

“To be clear, Dominique Jones has a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) Permit,” they said in statement to the AJC. “On his behalf we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding his arrest in Las Vegas.”

Nevada is not among the list of over two dozen states that honor a Georgia weapons carry license.

Lil Baby’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 1.

He hasn’t posted about his arrest, but did note that his upcoming album is 80% done. His latest release was 2022′s “It’s Only Me.”

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

