Lil Baby arrested on weapons charge in Las Vegas

The rapper’s lawyers, Drew Findling and David Chesnoff, told the AJC via email that they are looking into the matter.

“To be clear, Dominique Jones has a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) Permit,” they said in statement to the AJC. “On his behalf we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding his arrest in Las Vegas.”

Nevada is not among the list of over two dozen states that honor a Georgia weapons carry license.

Lil Baby’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 1.

He hasn’t posted about his arrest, but did note that his upcoming album is 80% done. His latest release was 2022′s “It’s Only Me.”