Metro Atlanta teen dead, 5 injured after shooting on Albany State campus

The deceased victim was identified as 19-year-old De’Morion Tayshawn Daniels, according to Dougherty County Corner Michael Fowler. Daniels is from Newnan and was not an ASU student, the GBI said.

Officials said three other victims suffered a gunshot wound, including a 13-year-old Albany girl, and two girls, ages 16 and 17, who attend a local high school. A 20-year-old woman was also grazed by a bullet, while a 19-year-old girl was injured while trying to get away, the GBI added.

The injured victims were treated at a triage site on the South Georgia campus. Afterward, they were taken to a local hospital, according to the GBI.

Officials didn’t provide a motive for the shooting, which happened near the C.W. Grant Student Union on the university’s east campus during homecoming weekend. In a statement Monday, Albany police Chief Michael Persley said the annual event is known for representing the “spirit of the community.” But the campus should not be a place of fear, the chief added, as he offered his thoughts and prayers for the family members “traumatized by this tragic act.”

ASU’s campus was placed on lockdown as authorities searched for those responsible, but no arrests have been made, according to the GBI. Persley asked for the public’s help to identity and apprehend them.

“We believe that someone knows something that could help this investigation,” the chief said. “Any and all information could be helpful. Your tips could be the key in bringing justice to the victim and preventing future tragedies.”

Drake said the GBI is leading the investigation and will be assisted by state and local law enforcement agencies. Albany is about 90 miles southeast of Columbus and roughly 180 miles south of Atlanta.

“Albany State University remains committed to providing resources for the mental, emotional and physical well-being of our campus community,” Drake added. “Counseling and other resources are available to students during this time. We are encouraging our students to make use of these resources as needed.”

At the time of the incident, the school was already grieving one of their own, Mari Creighton, who was killed in a shooting at the shuttered Buckhead nightclub Elleven45 Lounge in May.

Creighton had just completed her sophomore year and played in more than a half-dozen games during the 2023 volleyball season. Albany State officials previously offered grief counseling to staff and students following her death.

An investigation into Saturday’s shooting is ongoing. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Albany State University Police Department at 229-430-4711 or GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477. Drake said updates would be provided as “information becomes available.”

