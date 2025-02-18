UATL
UATL

Atlanta’s first Black superintendent got entire city involved in education

Alonzo Crim’s shadow still looms large
A simple goal
'The work of an outstanding superintendent'
Mays as a mentor
Working to ensure diversity
A successful partnership
With success comes criticism
Leaving a fine legacy
Tragic passing
1 / 8
The weight of racial history was on Alonzo Crim's shoulders when he came from California in 1973 to run Atlanta's public schools. White flight had replaced a white majority with more than 80 percent black enrollment. As soon as Crim arrived, Congressman Andrew Young invited him to a three-day meeting with civil rights leaders, who made him feel as if he were on the witness stand, Crim later wrote. Atlanta was the desegregation case they were watching. Crim felt he disappointed the civil rights veterans when he told them he was merely going to build a system "where students would know that people cared about them and help them achieve." -- Doug Cumming, Pete Scott, AJC archives (original run date: May 4, 2000)
By
1 hour ago

At their home in Compton, California, in the early 1970s, Alonzo Crim gathered his family members to ask them about a job opportunity.

Atlanta Public Schools was calling. He was to be the first Black superintendent hired by a major Southern school system, as part of a court-ordered desegregation plan. He would be tasked with hiring a 50% Black administrative staff and integrating local schools.

But first, he had to check with his kids, Sharan, Susan and Timothy, and his wife, Gwendolyn. Sharan and Timothy Crim remember these family meetings as a regular event in their household — and as an example of their father’s leadership style as superintendent.

“I think the success that was produced in the school system was a lot because of who he was,” Timothy Crim told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “His whole idea was, ‘Let’s communicate with everybody. It doesn’t matter if people agree with you or disagree with you — let’s communicate and make people feel like they’re being heard, and treat everybody with dignity and respect.‘”

ExploreAfter Brown ruling, these students and teachers changed Georgia’s schools
Alonzo Crim and his wife, Gwendolyn, in their Atlanta home in 1984. (AJC FILE PHOTO)

Credit: Dwight Ross, Jr. / AJC file

icon to expand image

Credit: Dwight Ross, Jr. / AJC file

From that meeting, Crim and his family moved across the country so he could lead Atlanta Public Schools. By the time he retired in 1986, 15 years into the role, he would be the longest-tenured Black superintendent of schools in the country. The school system’s graduation rate was more than 70%, daily attendance exceeded 90% and students performed better than the national average in math and reading. About 90% of the school district’s students were Black.

ExploreRead AJC Black History Month Series

Central to his success was an idea Crim wrote about and practiced: “A community of believers.” It’s the idea that for students to achieve, they must believe in themselves; for students to believe in themselves, adults must believe in them; and for adults to believe in them, the community must share the task.

“This community of believers gives us the opportunity to understand everyone has a part to play in contributing to educational excellence and opportunities for our children,” said Lawanda Cummings, the director of the Alonzo A. Crim Center for Urban Educational Excellence at Georgia State University. “Now it’s a part of the common lexicon, but clearly that has not always been the way that we thought about it.”

Alonzo Crim (left), former superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools, confers with Benjamin Mays, the former president of Morehouse College, in this photo taken in the early 1970s. (AJC STAFF/FILE PHOTO)
icon to expand image
ExploreMary McLeod Bethune: Educator and advocate for Black women

Crim had a way of making students feel as if they could do anything and believed there was a genius in every student, his children said. And he helped stakeholders citywide understand they had a responsibility to help students reach that potential.

Now 25 years after his death at the age of 71, educators still try to re-create the buy-in that Crim generated in Atlanta in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Through mentoring programs, partnerships with businesses and parent engagement efforts, the community of believers endures.

The values Crim practiced may be even more vital after the COVID-19 pandemic, when chronic absenteeism in schools has soared in Atlanta and across the nation, and students have faced academic setbacks and mental health challenges. And they may be more vital in the current political climate, where differing opinions can feel personal.

Crim went on to teach at Georgia State and Spelman College, where Sharan Crim said her father ended each class the same way — with a reminder: “None of us is as strong as all of us.”

ABOUT THIS SERIES

This year’s AJC Black History Month series, marking its 10th year, focuses on the role African Americans played in building Atlanta and the overwhelming influence that has had on American culture. These daily offerings appear throughout February in the paper and on AJC.com and AJC.com/news/atlanta-black-history.

Become a member of UATL for more stories like this in our free newsletter and other membership benefits.

Follow UATL on Facebook, on X, TikTok and Instagram.

About the Author

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

The 2019 March of Dads, the signature event of the Dad Gang, at Piedmont Park in Atlanta.

Credit: Aric Thompson

Black fathers are on the front lines of civil rights

Fathers send powerful messages when they get involved: Our children matter, and we will not allow systemic educational inequities to dictate their futures.

Opinion: Politics fueled the AP African American Studies fiasco

The melee over the state's failure to sanction AP African American Studies exploded this week but the fuse was lit in 2021 with all the culture war attacks on public schools.

Shootings at HBCU homecomings may change the way we view annual rite

As interest in HBCUs continues to rise, more people attend homecoming celebrations. While most homecomings this year went off without a hitch, a few resulted in gun violence.

The Latest

Rell Hall, 30, sets up the dining room at Nadair. Feb. 13, 2025 (Credit: Henri Hollis / henri.hollis@ajc.com)

Credit: Henri Hollis

Elite Black servers say Atlanta’s fine dining scene offers opportunity

Atlanta Unveiled: How Black scholarship, movements and influences shaped Atlanta and America

Crowns of glory: New exhibit spotlights hats worn by King family women

Featured

On the steps of City Hall on Fed. 17, 2025 Atlanta's Inspector General Shannon Manigault announces she will resign after nearly a year-long feud with the Dickens administration over how much power the watchdog office has. (Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com)

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Atlanta IG resigns over ‘threats, bullying, intimidation and harassment’

The government watchdog said she’s been in a bitter feud with Mayor Andre Dickens' administration over the office’s authority

Potential snow is up next on Georgia’s weather roller coaster

Wednesday could bring some snow in North Georgia and a wintry mix in northern parts of metro Atlanta, according to the National Weather Service.

WATCH

1600-pound great white shark discovered off coasts of Georgia and Florida

A research group tracks a great white shark off the coasts of Georgia and Florida. (Footage: AJC | Ocearch | WRAL News | WSB-TV Sources: USA Today | Ocearch)