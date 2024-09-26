Why you should give Myrtle Beach another chance for your beach trip

Many Southerners have at one point in their lives taken a trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. With its views of the Atlantic, boardwalks and ample seafood restaurants, it’s no wonder the area draws such big crowds.

For some people, the area conjures images of spring break craziness, but it doesn’t have to be that way. With these travel tips, you can have a glitzy beach vacation just a few hours away.

Stay at a nice, beachfront hotel

The first step to an upscale beach vacation is making sure you’re not far from the whole point of the trip: the beach. The difference between being walking distance and needing a car can make or break your trip.

Island Vista Resort is farther from downtown than the typical accommodations there. The resort is known for its spacious rooms with views of the ocean, as well as three onsite dining options. If restoration and relaxation are the priorities of your trip, there are also an onsite fitness center and spa treatments available.

The Hilton Grand Vacation Club Ocean 22 is also a comfy escape from possibly rowdy beach town inhabits. The resort has one, two and three bedroom suites overlooking the ocean. The high-rise hotel is only eight blocks from the boardwalk, meaning you are not too far from the fun of the city. This Hilton hotel also boasts complimentary green fees to nearby golf courses for guests.

Rent a condo

North Myrtle Beach includes all the oceanfront fun of Myrtle Beach, just a few miles away. Vacation condos in this area give visitors the fun of a beachfront high-rise, without much of the hassle expected to come with it.

Airbnb is one place to begin your search, with a website that makes finding the exact accommodations you need easy. Many of the condos also have pools, so you won’t have to give up this hotel perk.

Try these restaurants

The thing that often makes a vacation good is the food, and a trip to Myrtle Beach can be no exception.

Hook & Barrel is a Myrtle Beach mainstay known for cooking local seafood and serving it alongside a large list of wines and spirits.

If you’re willing to drive a bit outside of Myrtle Beach, try Root in Georgetown, a waterfront restaurant with an ambience Eater calls a “coastal speakeasy.”

Clive Blossom in nearby Pawleys Island is perfect for an intimate dinner, with its grilled East Coast Halibut or celebrated charred octopus small plate.

For brunch, check out Winna’s Kitchen, known for its creative comfort food creations and friendly staff.

No vacation is perfect, but with this list you might get close. Stop passing over this beachfront gem the next time you’re planning a getaway from Atlanta, and reacquaint yourself with Myrtle Beach.