What President Biden’s proposed ‘junk fee’ bill would mean for travelers

“Many airlines today charge a fee to select a seat in advance, including for those traveling with children,” the White House noted. “Parents can find themselves unexpectedly not seated with their young child on a flight or paying large fees to sit next to their children. The President believes no parent should have to pay extra to sit next to their child.”

Despite the Department of Transportation announcing a policy in July 2022 that says U.S. airlines must ensure children under the age of 14 must be seated next to an accompanying adult at no extra charge, airlines did not regularly guarantee fee-free family seating before the announcement.