X

What President Biden’s proposed ‘junk fee’ bill would mean for travelers

Travel
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Biden spoke out on airline fees earlier this year

In February, President Joe Biden called for a Junk Fee Prevention Act to remove unfair and costly fees found throughout various industries, including airlines. The President called on Congress to, among other things, ban airline fees for family members to sit with their young children.

“Many airlines today charge a fee to select a seat in advance, including for those traveling with children,” the White House noted. “Parents can find themselves unexpectedly not seated with their young child on a flight or paying large fees to sit next to their children. The President believes no parent should have to pay extra to sit next to their child.”

ExploreThe Santa Monica Mountains belong on every hiker’s bucket list

Despite the Department of Transportation announcing a policy in July 2022 that says U.S. airlines must ensure children under the age of 14 must be seated next to an accompanying adult at no extra charge, airlines did not regularly guarantee fee-free family seating before the announcement.

“We’ll prohibit airlines from charging $50 round-trip for a family just to be able to sit together,” Biden said during his speech. “Baggage fees are bad enough. Airlines can’t treat your child like a piece of baggage.”

On Feb. 1, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced a plan to launch a dashboard that will display which airlines currently guarantee family seating on airplanes. According to the DOT, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and Frontier Airlines are the only carriers that currently guarantee fee-free family seating.

ExploreMake a day trip from Atlanta to Callaway Resort & Gardens for fun you’ll never forget

“DOT is not satisfied with airline statements that they will ‘make efforts’ to seat families traveling with children together at no additional cost,” the department reported. “The Department urges all airlines to guarantee family seating. DOT will update the dashboard above to provide air travelers clear information about the airlines that commit to providing adjacent seats for a young child and an accompanying parent and those that do not.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Ozuna remains a Brave, though that could change1h ago

Credit: file

Carvana appears to end plans for big Dunwoody office
4h ago

Credit: Randy Snyder/AP

The Jolt: Billionaire-purchased property belongs to Clarence Thomas’ mother
4h ago

Credit: AJC file

Braves’ 41-year record on line Friday as Rays seek 14-0 start
10h ago

Credit: AJC file

Braves’ 41-year record on line Friday as Rays seek 14-0 start
10h ago

Credit: Murrell's Row Spirits

Murrell’s Row makes a gin for people who think they don’t like gin
18h ago
The Latest

Take a day trip to one of Georgia’s vacation-worthy waterfront towns
Georgia’s best kept travel secrets
Seven Seas Explorer cruise is taking foodies on a voyage to Alaska
Featured

How swimsuit colors can help save children’s lives
Is the abortion pill illegal in Georgia now? And other things to know
18h ago
Supreme Court won’t block $6B student debt settlement in for-profit schools case
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top