Make a day trip from Atlanta to Callaway Resort & Gardens for fun you’ll never forget

Atlanta travelers looking for a fun getaway this weekend need to consider making a day trip to Callaway Resort & Gardens. Roughly 86 miles from Atlanta, Pine Mountain’s Callaway Gardens — and its on-site resort — is full of natural wonders for visitors to enjoy.
Spring Flower Fest is well under way at the gardens, featuring 2,500 acres of flowers and topiaries.
“Hike, bike and even fly on a zipline through 2,500 acres of Springtime splendor, including one of the world’s largest azalea displays,” the garden’s website said. “Discover a kaleidoscope of color when you wander through a brand-new field of more than 100,000 tulips and unwind at the end of a fun-filled day in the all-new Cason’s Beer & Wine Garden, where live music, family-friendly games and mouthwatering barbecue bites await.”
But the gardens have fantastic events available all year round.
“Callaway Resort & Gardens offers four seasons of adventure, relaxation, and fun in Mother Nature’s breathtaking landscape,” the resort’s website said. “Take in the vibrant azalea blossoms of Spring exploring 2,500 spectacular acres, filled with hiking and bike trails and world-class golf. Laze the Summer days away or try your hand at water sports on Robin Lake, featuring the world’s largest man-made white sand beach.
“Enjoy a Fall getaway playing in a corn maze during Pumpkins at Callaway, marveling at wildlife experiences, relaxing at the spa, or spending a quiet day fishing. And end the year with Christmas at Callaway, including Fantasy In Lights, a National Geographic-acclaimed light display. Come explore our Pine Mountain resort and connect with the great outdoors.”
As well as providing access to several walking trails and over 10 miles of bicycle trails, general admission to Callaway Gardens gives guests access to the Virginia Hand Callaway Discovery Center, Cecil B. Day Butterfly Center, Ida Cason Callaway Memorial Chapel, Callaway Brothers Azalea Bowl and Robin Lake Beach. In-person general admission tickets to Callaway Gardens cost $24.95. Online, general admission is $19.95.
