Make a day trip from Atlanta to Callaway Resort & Gardens for fun you’ll never forget

“Callaway Resort & Gardens offers four seasons of adventure, relaxation, and fun in Mother Nature’s breathtaking landscape,” the resort’s website said. “Take in the vibrant azalea blossoms of Spring exploring 2,500 spectacular acres, filled with hiking and bike trails and world-class golf. Laze the Summer days away or try your hand at water sports on Robin Lake, featuring the world’s largest man-made white sand beach.

“Enjoy a Fall getaway playing in a corn maze during Pumpkins at Callaway, marveling at wildlife experiences, relaxing at the spa, or spending a quiet day fishing. And end the year with Christmas at Callaway, including Fantasy In Lights, a National Geographic-acclaimed light display. Come explore our Pine Mountain resort and connect with the great outdoors.”

As well as providing access to several walking trails and over 10 miles of bicycle trails, general admission to Callaway Gardens gives guests access to the Virginia Hand Callaway Discovery Center, Cecil B. Day Butterfly Center, Ida Cason Callaway Memorial Chapel, Callaway Brothers Azalea Bowl and Robin Lake Beach. In-person general admission tickets to Callaway Gardens cost $24.95. Online, general admission is $19.95.