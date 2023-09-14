The Long Island Garlic Festival is a ‘STINKIN’ good time

New York’s Long Island is probably bets known to outsiders for the Hamptons — the string of seaside villages where the country’s elite have long spent their summers. But there’s plenty to do and see away from the exclusive beaches. The island is also home to some great festivals, including the upcoming Long Island Garlic Festival.

“The Long Island Garlic Festival is all about celebrating the harvest season, supporting local vendors, enjoying great garlic, and most of all, having fun on our 85-acre farm,” says the event website.

Long Island has a bustling food scene during the fall months that transforms the beachy hot spot into a festive center for foodies.

This year’s Garlic Festival will be held at Waterdrinker Family Farm. Garlic lovers will experience live music, a vendor market, food trucks, family activities and plenty of garlicky goodness.

To help widen palates, the festival is filled with plenty of garlic experiences in many tasty formats, including garlic-infused cuisine from all over the world, like French fries, garlic ice cream, garlic-stuffed mushrooms and garlic chicken.

Tickets are $20 per person, which includes access to farm breweries, face painting and various field activities such as mini-golf, tractor pedal cars, a barnyard petting zoo, bull riding, corn mazes, photo ops, a jumbo jump pad and more.

Along with all the fun and games is room for educational experiences. The festival has plenty of exhibits teaching about the different types of garlic and how to grow them.

The Long Island Garlic Festival takes place September 16-17; for more information, visit water-drinker.com/garlicfestival.