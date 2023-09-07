BreakingNews
5 arrested after chaining themselves to training center site equipment

The World Chicken Festival is a ‘finger-lickin’ celebration

This year, the celebration lasts from September 21-24, in the Daniel Boone National Forest.
Travel
By
19 minutes ago
X

Festivals are filled with cultural heritage that hold a special place in hearts worldwide. These colorful and joyous occasions reflect our shared history, values and the essence of being human.

If you’re looking to plan a weekend getaway this fall and want to eat some fantastic food, the World Chicken Festival in London, Kentucky, is a must-visit.

ExploreTruist Night Market returns to The Home Depot Backyard September 14

This small Kentucky town comes alive each year with an event that draws chicken enthusiasts, foodies, and families from all walks of life to the World Chicken Festival. This one-of-a-kind celebration pays homage to chicken in an entertaining and delicious way. This year, the celebration lasts from September 21-24, in the Daniel Boone National Forest.

“Colonel Harland Sanders of Kentucky Fried Chicken and Lee Cummings, of Lees Famous Recipe Chicken, worked side be side developing and mastering delicious fried chicken recipes,” noted the event’s history page. “A fun fact most people do not know is these two chicken business men are family members. Col. Harland Sanders is Uncle to nephew Lee Cummings.”

This tasty festival began in 1990 in Laurel County, the birthplace of Colonel Harland Sanders, founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken, where it’s only fitting to have a festival centered around chicken. This poultry feast features plenty of eating contests, trivia and more. While basking in the aroma of chicken and fun, attendees are treated to live music, carnival rides, arts and crafts, and contests that range from chicken clucking to egg tossing.

Local and national vendors can join in on the fun, showcasing their abilities in the Colonel’s Cook-Off – an event where professional and armature cooks nationwide compete to create the best chicken dishes. This culinary showdown showcases the versatility of chicken and demonstrates how this staple can be transformed into unique and creative ways of mouthwatering delights. From savory to spicy, the Cook-Off captures the essence of culinary innovation.

ExploreDelta Air Lines announces additional flights to Latin America and Caribbean

While some might believe this festival is for adults only, there’s plenty of fun for all ages – making this the perfect family fun festival for the fall. Kids can enjoy a petting zoo, pie-eating contests and a children’s parade. The event provides a space for the community to unite, forging new friendships and strengthening bonds amid chicken-themed festivities.

During the four-day event, 20 entertainers spanning gospel, rock, pop and local entertainment will take the stage. This year, attendees will enjoy the sounds of Smash Mouth, Deana Carter, Eight Daze Sober, Burden of Proof, Fair Haven Quartet, Russ Taft and more. If you plan to catch any of the acts, it’s recommended to bring your lawn chair and blanket.

The World Chicken Festival in London, Kentucky shares a love for good food while showcasing a community’s dedication to preserving its heritage. With its unique chicken creations, lively entertainment, and warm atmosphere, the festival welcomes visitors from near and far to savor the flavors of Kentucky’s culinary genius.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING
Willis blasts congressman’s ‘interference’ in Fulton Trump probe2h ago

Credit: John Spink

BREAKING
5 arrested after chaining themselves to training center site equipment
1h ago

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

Stockbridge woman latest arrested in Jan. 6 investigation
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

YSL defendant convicted of deadly shooting that was caught on camera
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

YSL defendant convicted of deadly shooting that was caught on camera
3h ago

COVID-19 cases continue rise as new vaccine just a week away
3h ago
The Latest

Virgin Voyages pioneers adults-only cruises
54m ago
Head to Gatlinburg for family fun at Fall Festival at Ober Mountain
2h ago
Helen’s Oktoberfest is one of 2023′s most highly anticipated fall festivals
3h ago
Featured

YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
Uga: The story of Georgia’s live bulldog mascot began in 1956
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top