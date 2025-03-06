Ranked among best in the world, Denver beer spa brews relaxation by the pint

After an epic 14-month, 25 country adventure, couple Damien and Jessica Zouaoui were finally ready to create something special. The pair had wanted to start a business, but not just any old business; they wanted to do something unique, and they’d decided to travel the world — go-karting through the streets of Tokyo, hiking mountains in Poland — until they had their idea.

The entrepreneurial power couple are the founders of Oakwell Beer Spa, a brainchild of their journeys across the globe and experiences with different spa and relaxation traditions across cultures. And four years later, their spa has been ranked as one of the six best beer spas in the world by National Geographic.

Atlanta travelers looking for an unusually relaxing getaway might want to start packing their bags.

What is a beer spa?

A beer spa is a long-standing European practice that, at Oakwell Beer Spa, “combine a day spa and a taproom into one.”

“The beer is not here to party (with),” Zouaoui explained. “The beer is here to really help you get started with the relaxation. You’ve got that fun part, learning how to pour perfect beer, selecting your beer, tasting different beers or different other craft beverage that we have on tap.”

From hops to malt to brewer’s yeast, beer isn’t just for sipping when you’re there. Its ingredients are a part of the soaking experience as well. And while it’s part of a growing international spa trend, the practice of soaking in beer (or wine in the ancient Romans’ case) for relaxation goes back millennia.

A 2013 study published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology deduced that beer spas could have several health benefits — including the inhibition of cancer development.

According to Dr. Cindy Jones, a biochemist at Colorado Aromatics, malted cereal grain and yeast — two important beer ingredients — contain B vitamins that increase skin hydration and elasticity, while decreasing hyperpigmentation.

“And hops is getting more scientific attention recently for skin care,” Jones told the BBC last year. “It can increase collagen production to decrease wrinkles as well as decrease inflammation of the skin.”

What is there to do at Oakwell Beer Spa?

The core experience of Oakwell Beer Spa is, well, in the name. After all, Colorado had the fourth highest total breweries in the country (468) in 2023.

“You know that Colorado is huge in craft beer,” the spa cofounder said. “There are over 400 breweries in Colorado, so we have a new brew every month taking our taproom. And we have, of course, wine cider, nonalcoholic beverages for people who want to take a break from beer or simply people that don’t drink.”

It’s not all sips and suds though. The beers are designed as pairings to the spa’s several packages: Beer Therapy Ritual, Couple’s Retreat, Oakwell Escape and the Garage Party.

“As soon as you’re done with the tap, we escort you to our lounge where you take a seat,” he said. “And in here you not only sip the drinks you have selected, but we introduce you to our beer bath infusion.”

The taproom features 10 beers, with new Colorado-based breweries offering different drinks each month. And a drink is never more than a button press away.

“We have room service with a room service button,” he said. “And you can just ring at your desire and our team rush, knock on your door and ask you what you want to drink, and we can bring you back your favorite drink. When you’re done, you can just simply get out of your beer bath and take a shower and rinse off.”

Where is Oakwell Beer Spa and how much does it cost?

The Oakwell Beer Spa can be found at 3004 N. Downing St., Denver, Colorado. A second location is also in the works for South Denver’s 6660 Timberline Road, Littleton, Colorado.

The beer therapy ritual costs $199 for up to two people, but guests can upgrade to the Couple’s Retreat package for $259. As well as the 90-minute beer therapy ritual, couples will receive a more romantic experience (bonbons, candles and rose petals galore). The Oakwell Escape upgrades the experience yet again for $349, adding a charcuterie board, welcome drink and two 30-minute Zero Gravity massages. Lastly, the Garage Party package provides 90-minute access to two private spa suites for $450. Guests can also add individual items or experiences to their packages, including sparkling wine for $45 and a $10 happy anniversary banner.

“We don’t want you to leave not happy and not relaxed when you come to a day spa,” Zouaoui said. “We have a five star service, so we really take pride on Michelin casual. We’re not coming with white gloves. You see your staff with piercings and tattoos; it’s Denver style. It’s very casual. However, the way we treat you is like old friends coming to pick you up at the airport, and you are so excited to have them pick you up at the airport. That’s the way we want you to feel.”