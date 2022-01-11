Resort reopens as blend of 1920s glamour and 21st century playground

“We’re committed to preserving the past as we lead the property into the future,” he added. “In order to do that authentically, we’ve been working with the Boca Raton Historical Society to ensure that our design plans complement the original vision for the resort.”

He said planners “spent countless hours studying the resort’s original designs” which were part and parcel of Mizner’s architectural vision, based mainly on Mediterranean and Spanish colonial styles.

The overhaul comes at a time when the city of Boca Raton is undergoing a makeover of its own that includes a building boom with high-rise condos and luxury apartments, new shops and restaurants, and eventually a Brightline station for travelers seeking high-speed rail trips to other parts of South Florida and to Orlando.

“It’s a huge asset for the city,” said Jessica Del Vecchio, the city’s economic development manager, who added that the resort and its storied history can be a bit of a calling card. “A technology company moved here from California. They wanted to know more about the resort.”

As if on cue for the opening, Bloomberg listed the city as one of 25 top leisure destinations worldwide for 2022. It equated the city with such places as Doha, the capital of Qatar; Vienna, Austria; the Galapagos Islands off Ecuador and Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

Reviewers specifically called out The Boca Raton as its city’s “Exhibit A.”

“Is it a retirement haven or an extension of Miami’s party scene?” the article asked. “Boca Raton is looking more like the latter these days, luring a younger, permanent crowd during the pandemic and spurring the development of dinner spots that don’t trade in early-bird specials.”

The resort, the article says, is a place “where membership has risen among fortysomething professionals with kids.”

“It also has restaurants from New York’s culinary wunderkinds, Major Food Group, including a retro-cool takeover of the old golf clubhouse, now called Flamingo Grill.”

Opened in 1926 as The Ritz-Carlton Cloister Inn, the resort now boasts five hotels — Cloister, Yacht Club, Beach Club, Tower and Bungalows — on 200 acres abutting the Intracoastal Waterway.

Between 2009 and last year, the resort was affiliated with the Waldorf Astoria. But the ties were cut after the new owners, MSD Partners of Santa Monica, Calif., an investment group led by computer mogul Michael Dell, elected to create their own independent brand.

So they reverted to the name used by 1940s-era owners J. Myer Schine and his socialite wife, Hildegarde. It was Mrs. Schine’s affinity for the color pink that led to the hotel being painted that color.

Amenities include a half-mile private beach across the Intracoastal Waterway, spa, 18-hole golf course, 34-slip full-service marina, Racquet Club with 16 tennis courts and four pickleball courts, retail boutiques, four swimming pools and fitness centers.

But only club members and resort guests will get to use them.

The majority of the visitors are from the Northeast, “including multi-generational families looking for sun and beach,” Hostettler said.

Many are couples who prefer a stay at the resort’s new luxury Yacht Club. “We also have many guests from the Midwest who drive down for extended lengths of stay,” he said.

On Dec. 1, the resort unveiled the MB Supper Club, a nod to the golden age of supper clubs in the 1930s and 1940s, when high society frequented coveted establishments for dinner and a show, the resort said last month.

The club is a tribute to the former Monkey Bar, a cocktail lounge dedicated to Mizner, an animal lover who owned a monkey named Johnnie Brown. The restaurant now sports gold monkey sconces, as well as whimsical-looking creatures appearing to romp on red wallpaper.

Hostettler said the resort unveiled the Cloister hotel at the end of December, “which serves as the heart of Harborside” and offers several new dining concepts.

They include Sadelle’s in partnership with Major Food Group, and Palm Court cocktail lounge, in addition to a redesign of the wellness venue Spa Palmera.

Two more signature dining concepts with Major Food Group will open this winter and offer Italian and Japanese cuisine, he said.