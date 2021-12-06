Renew yourself in the new year at a wellness spa

Surrounded by the Spanish moss-covered oak trees and calming waterways of the Lowcountry, Spa Montage at Montage Palmetto Bluff is a 13,000-square-foot wellness center that aims to capture a sense of place through its indigenous spa experience. Facilities include 13 treatment rooms, private men’s and women’s relaxation areas, hot tubs and cold plunge pools, redwood saunas, eucalyptus steam rooms and an adult-only lap pool. Catering to singles, couples, tweens and teens, the haven offers a menu of massages, body treatments and facials, plus a full-service salon and studios for Pilates, yoga, spin and cardio classes. Private training sessions are available upon request. Thanks to the verdant landscape surrounding the resort, guests can venture outside for walking, biking and other activities to reconnect with nature. For high-end products to take home, the Spa Boutique sells candles, jewelry, fragrances and skincare products from Valmont, Tata Harper and Kerstin Florian, as well as activewear and leisurewear from top fitness brands including Vimmia and Sundry. (Spa Montage at Montage Palmetto Bluff, $50-$1,200, 477 Mt. Pelia Road, Bluffton, South Carolina. 843-706-6500, montagehotels.com/palmettobluff/spa)

Caption Stay overnight and book a luxury spa suite, complete with dreamy beds, soothing colors and Private Label bath products at The Spa at Chateau Elan. Courtesy of Chateau Elan Winery & Resort

Braselton

Georgians may recognize the name Chateau Elan for its lavish accommodations and award-winning winery, but the sprawling spa perched on 3,500 acres in the North Georgia mountains also features a renowned luxury spa a short walk from the inn. Guests can expect various multi-sensory treatments here, ranging from Swedish and deep tissue massages to scrubs, body wraps, facials and microdermabrasion. This spa also hosts indoor and outdoor fitness classes, including aqua aerobics, and it presents plenty of opportunities to soak up the great outdoors on the property’s nature trails. Folks who opt to stay overnight can book a luxury spa suite, complete with dreamy beds, soothing colors and Private Label bath products. Visitors can start their day of pampering with breakfast or lunch at the spa’s Fleur du Lis, a restaurant overlooking the lake and serving “mindful” cuisine alongside Chateau Elan wines, before checking in for their wellness appointment. Want to experience a wellness weekend alongside your closest friends? Group sessions are available for up to 10 people. (The Spa at Chateau Elan, $65-$1,390, 100 Rue Charlemagne Drive, Braselton. 678-425-0900, chateauelan.com)

Caption On the 21st floor of The Joseph in Nashville, Rose epitomizes a peaceful escape in a busy downtown district. Courtesy of Jim Kruger

Nashville

Situated in Nashville’s SoBro (South of Broadway) neighborhood and soaring high above the city on the 21st floor of The Joseph, Rose spa epitomizes a peaceful escape in a busy downtown district. This retreat employs ancient wellness techniques, offering a healing herbs and botanicals massage featuring CBD and Ku Nye, a body treatment that fuses essential oils that balance the five sensory organs (eyes, ears, nose, tongue, and skin) with Tibetan cupping, kneading and acupressure. Each visit includes teas and custom scents crafted from healing herbs, a pre-treatment signature foot bath and a post-treatment sound healing that encourages harmony between the mind and body. For the total spa experience, book the head-to-toe Tranquil Immersion, an all-over scrub and holistic body massage followed by a facial massage and scalp treatment. To revitalize the skin, try a customized facial curated by a Biologique Recherche esthetician. Rose also offers reflexology, maternity massages, body wraps and salon services such as waxing, haircuts, blowouts, manicures and pedicures. (Rose at Joseph, $60-$345, 401 Korean Veterans Blvd., Nashville. 615-248-1990, thejosephnashville.com/spa)

Amelia Island

Amelia Island is renowned for its pristine beaches, wildlife and luxury lifestyle. It’s only fitting that a serene, Instagram-worthy oceanfront setting would be the ideal backdrop for a wellness destination like The Spa at The Ritz Carlton. The signature treatment is Heaven in a Hammock, a restorative massage that combines touch therapy, gentle rocking and the illusion of zero gravity that echoes the tide rolling on the shoreline. Meanwhile, Ocean Healing is a bath that incorporates sea salt exfoliation to get the blood flowing. Treatments also integrate chakra balancing, meditation, yoga, reflexology and a healing saltwater pool, promising the ultimate spa day to relieve tension and promote wellbeing. For men who want to spoil themselves, there is a separate menu that includes an 80-minute, full-body massage with heated stones. A 24-hour fitness center features group classes and personal trainers, providing everything a visitor could want or need for the ultimate wellness getaway. (The Spa at The Ritz Carlton, $35-$490, 4750 Amelia Island Parkway, Amelia Island, Florida. 904-277-1087, ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/florida/amelia-island/spa)