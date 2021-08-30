Great Escapes: Recharge with plenty of R&R at these 6 resorts

Caption Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs, Arkansas, features rooms overlooking the Oaklawn Park racetrack. Courtesy of Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Hot Springs, Arkansas

Oaklawn Park has been drawing crowds to Hot Springs since 1905, but the ultra-modern Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort just opened in May. It’s adjacent to the track, so in addition to strolling over to the stands, guests can watch thoroughbred races from their rooms, many of which have direct views to all the action. A full-service spa features a needle shower, an infrared sauna and a Himalayan salt wall where guests can indulge and unwind before dining in one of the seven eateries on site. Swimming pools with private cabanas offer another relaxation option. A state-of-the-art, 24/7 casino offers craps, live blackjack, slot games and an area dedicated exclusively to watching and wagering on sports of all sorts. Live entertainment is also part of the scene, with performers such as comedian Jeff Foxworthy and the Oak Ridge Boys taking the stage.

Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. $165-$350. 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs, Arkansas. 501-623-4411, oaklawn.com



Cooperstown, New York

Guests into golf, the history of baseball, leaf watching and craft breweries will find the Otesaga Resort Hotel at the heart of it all. The historic, red brick Colonial hotel was built in 1909 on the shores of Lake Otesaga and is home to the Leatherstocking course, one of the East Coast’s most challenging with holes that feature an island tee and distances of up to 195 feet over the water. Water sports, a heated outdoor pool, tennis courts and a spa offer opportunities to unwind. The hotel’s Hawkeye Grill curates a range of locally brewed beers ideal for sipping from a rocking chair on the expansive porches overlooking the fall foliage. A 10-minute stroll from the hotel is the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, where Yankees star Roger Maris’ No. 9 jersey from the 1961 season was recently added to the memorabilia. The town hosts its 42nd September Harvest Festival Sept. 18-19.

Otesaga Resort Hotel. $239-$569. 60 Lake St., Cooperstown, New York. 607-547-9931, otesaga.com



Lanai, Hawaii

The Four Seasons resort Sensei Lanai welcomes adult guests to its luxury retreat on the island of Lanai, where wellness in a secluded tropical paradise is the main attraction. Guests are shuttled to the resort on Lanai Air from Honolulu where they’ll discover a Japanese-inspired oasis with open-air spa and dining rooms, water features, light wood furnishings and sleek styling throughout. Upon arrival, guests are paired with personal experts who design individualized treatments and offer yoga, fitness and nutrition classes. A recently added aquatic bodywork program features a personal therapist who guides guests through a 60- or 90-minute series of stretches that combine elements of massage, joint mobilization and shiatsu, all in the warm water of the spa pool. The resort also features infrared saunas, Japanese-style ofuro soaking tubs, a meditation garden and the new Nobu restaurant, where meals feature produce grown on the island by sustainable systems.

Sensei Lanai. $875-$4,324, includes meals and airfare from Honolulu. One Keomoku Hwy., Lanai City, Hawaii. 808-565-4500, fourseasons.com/sensei



Miramar Beach, Florida

Foodies who can’t get enough of Georgia chef Hugh Acheson’s culinary delights now have another spot to add to the already popular 5&10 in Athens and Empire State South in Midtown. Acheson is the creative force behind the four food concepts at the luxury Hotel Effie, a midrise property that opened in late February on the beach between the Gulf of Mexico and the shores of Choctawhatchee Bay, a favorite spot for swimming, fishing, paddleboarding, kayaking and boating. The hotel’s main restaurant, Ovide, focuses on Southern flavors and traditional favorites such as cheddar grits and lump crab toasts. The signature dish is Effie Burns Biscuits, named for the hotel owner’s grandmother whose classic buttermilk recipe is shared online for guests to savor at home. The 250-room property also features the full-service Spa Lilliana and a rooftop pool and lounge with panoramic views of the Gulf.

Hotel Effie. $239-$399. 1 Grand Sandestin Boulevard, Miramar Beach, Florida. 850-351-3040, hoteleffie.com



Block Island, Rhode Island

Hop a ferry, with or without your car, from Point Judith, Rhode Island, to discover the beauty of Block Island, a 7-by-3-mile getaway 12 miles off the coast. Day-trippers can tour the island by foot or bicycle, shop its quaint stores, gaze at the historic Block Island North Light lighthouse and go to the beach. Those who want to make it a longer stay head to The National Hotel, the island’s flagship property that dates back to the Victorian era. First built in the late 1880s, it burned and was rebuilt in 1903. Today, the sprawling hotel with multiple porches and decks is one of 42 buildings in a district on the National Register of Historic Places. The resort is across from the ferry dock and within an easy stroll to the beach and the historic district’s shops and restaurants. The property houses six stores, 46 rooms, a full-service restaurant serving three meals a day and 12 fire pits where musicians perform most evenings. Divers can arrange to explore the nearby Lightburne, a tanker that in 1939 joined the numerous wrecks around the island.

The National Hotel. $369-$389. 36 Water St., New Shoreham, Rhode Island. 401-466-2901, blockislandhotels.com