Mouthwatering desserts will come in many flavors when 10 people go toe to toe next month at the National Banana Pudding Festival to decide who can make the country’s best Southern treat.

A Tropical View and Lemon Icebox are just two of the outside-the-box recipes that will be on the menu this year, but the Centerville, Tennessee, nonprofit has much more in store that just good eating.

Created by a dozen local volunteers in 2009 to aid Centerville victims of fires, tornadoes and floods, the festival is celebrating its 15th year of raising funds. The list of supported causes has grown since its inception, but its message has largely stayed the same: “(Y’all) come and taste the sweetness.”

Here’s everything to know about the upcoming food festival that’s just a 4½ hour drive from Atlanta.

When does it start?

The festival kicks off the first Saturday of October. On Oct. 5, it will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 6, it will resume at noon and finish at 5 p.m.

Where is it?

The event will be roughly an hour southwest of Nashville at the Hickman County Ag Pavilion: Upper Shipps Bend Road, Centerville 37033.

For a map of the festival grounds, visit bananapuddingfest.org/pages/program-national-banana-pudding-festival-2021#map.

What will there be to do?

Two stages of live music, a pudding eating contest and a national cook-off are just some of the events on the festival’s agenda this year. A “festival favorite” is the Puddin’ Path, a $10 sampler tray of sweet treats.

Visitors are encouraged to cheer on the National Banana Pudding Cook-off competitors, who will be battling it out for $2,600 in cash at 9 a.m. Saturday. The festival’s official cookbook will be available for those interested in serving up some Southern flavor of their own.

Families won’t want to miss out on Sunday’s Runaway Puppet Theater performance at 4 p.m. “Based on classic tales, folklore, and mythology,” the show serves as a celebration of reading and learning for children.

For the festival’s full event schedule, visit bananapuddingfest.org.

How much are tickets?

Advanced discount tickets range from $4 for children on Sunday to $16 for adults to have full weekend access. At the gate, tickets will cost $10 for adults and $5 for children per day.

Tickets can be purchased at bananapuddingfest.org/products/2024-advance-discount-tickets.