Travel

World’s largest cave system is just 5 hours from Atlanta by car

Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave is more than 400 miles long and is easily accessed

By
16 minutes ago

Hiking, biking, horseback riding — there’s a lot offered in the United States’ many national parks. But there’s only one that’s home to the world’s longest cave. That 400-mile wonder can be found under the rolling Southern hills of Kentucky.

So, explorers, pack those walking boots. Mammoth Cave, one of America’s greatest natural wonders, is beckoning you for that next big family adventure.

Just outside Cave City, a Kentucky trail town turned tourist destination, Mammoth Cave National Park features an underground system of natural passages that humans have been exploring for thousands of years. Even today, scientists believe there could still be up to 600 miles of undiscovered passageways winding through the Kentucky dirt.

ExploreKentucky to get ‘Louder Than Life’ with America’s biggest rock festival

“Mammoth Cave played an important role at the very start of American tourism,” according to the National Park Service. “As an attraction, the cave predates all national parks. Publicized in the War of 1812, the ‘mammoth’ cave of Kentucky became an attraction by 1816. With the early scenic national parks, Mammoth Cave helped define our national identity in the 1800s, when a young United States sought status among world powers. Despite industrial and military might, we lacked the ancient places and cultural antiquities that Europe offered. Wonders of nature were our great treasures. Big was beautiful: Mammoth Cave, Grand Canyon, and Giant Sequoia.”

The national park spans nearly 53,000 acres, so there’s plenty of adventure on offer. Rangers lead programs for children. Fishing and kayaking are commonplace, as are hiking and other standard park fair. But to experience the park’s big draw at its best, you’ll want to sign up for a guided cave tour.

From River Styx to Violet City, the tours cover a vast range of subterranean experiences. For the Star Chamber, visitors will travel by lantern light to experience the cave’s winding passages as the earliest adventurers would have. History buffs may want to check out the Gothic Avenue, which offers an extended look at unusual rock formations resembling Gothic architecture — a tourism hot spot in the early 19th century.

ExploreEscape time by visiting The Cloister at Sea Island

And when it comes to history, Mammoth Cave has nearly four millennia worth on hand.

“Over 10,000 years ago Paleo-Indians hunted animals in the Green River valley near Mammoth Cave,” according to the park service. “From 4,000 to 2,000 years ago, Late Archaic and Early Woodland Indians explored and mined minerals from Mammoth and other caves. Artifacts these earliest explorers left — including cane reed torches they used to light their way into distant parts of the cave — are preserved in drier passageways.”

“European American settlers came to the Green River valley in the late 1790s,” NPS continued. “Like native people before them, the newcomers found uses for Mammoth Cave. The cave served as a mine for saltpeter, key to the manufacture of gunpowder. Before the War of 1812 enslaved workers mined large quantities of this mineral. By war’s end Mammoth Cave’s notoriety had grown. Around 1816 people started to visit the cave.”

Caught an itch for adventure? Visit nps.gov/maca/planyourvisit/ to get started.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Mdmountainside.com

Fall travel: Stoke your adventurous spirit on a remote getaway
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Florida Everglades offer hiking trails, marshes and lots of wildlife50m ago
Dive into Florida’s clear blue waters at these 6 places
The country’s largest underground lake is just 2 hours from Atlanta
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Did Tuesday’s presidential debate change the dynamics of the race?
Bradley’s Buzz: If Cousins isn’t healthy, the Falcons are in a world of hurt
Georgia man speeding to Christmas dinner in crash that killed boy, 6, sent to prison