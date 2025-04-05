If you’re heading to Augusta for the Masters and want to experience it like a Real Housewife, Sutton Stracke of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has the playbook. The Southern belle turned reality star may spend most of her time out West, but when it comes to Masters week, she never misses it.

“Even when it first returned after COVID and I had a boot on — I went,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an interview, laughing. “I’m a diehard.”

Stracke was raised in Augusta and owns a home just 10 minutes from Augusta National Golf Club. She returns several times a year and has been attending the tournament since she was a child.

“This time of year is really special,” she said. “It’s when Augusta is at its proudest.”

Community and resilience

While the golf tournament may shed a glamorous light on the city, Augusta’s strength lies in its spirit of community — something Stracke knows firsthand. After Hurricane Helene hit in September last year, the town was left reeling. “It was a tough one for Augusta” she said. “And I lost a very good friend when a tree fell on her house. This year is a little different without her.”

The damage went beyond emotional. “The streets were blocked, there was no water or electricity for a long time,” she said. But Augusta National stepped in to help restore the area. “They really stepped up and got those trees cleared so the tournament could go on. They care about this town.”

Stracke says the tournament is a lifeline for the local economy. “Hotels, restaurants, all the Augusta facilities — this town needs it. It’s very important to our city.”

And it’s a family affair, too. Local vendors run concessions, and older students work throughout the week while schools close for spring break.

“The pimento cheese sandwiches, the egg salad — it’s all made locally,” she said.

Stracke’s Masters party reflects that same tight-knit support. “My friend is the chef. My friend is the florist. My friend brings the alcohol. We work together,” she said. “That’s what Augusta is: a small town that shows up for each other.”

Insider tips from a local

Stracke’s advice for first-timers? “Go with a local.”

“I always ask people, ‘Where did you stay?’ You’ll have a better experience if you go with someone who knows their way around the course and town.” While the entrance to the golf club via Magnolia Lane offers picturesque views of the historic course and clubhouse, she jokes that the is more “Arby’s and Hooters.”

As a member of Augusta Country Club and a seasoned host, Stracke keeps a full Masters week schedule. Still, she says not much changes inside the confines of Augusta National. “The course shifts a bit, but the food stays the same,” she said. “They changed the barbecue one year and people got real upset.”

Her tournament favorites? “I love the egg salad,” she said. “And my friend recently introduced me to the ham and cheese on rye, even though it’s been there forever.”

The party of the season

If you find yourself in Augusta during Masters week, consider yourself lucky if you land an invite to Stracke’s legendary annual party.

Stracke started the tradition because she didn’t want the old-school Augusta dinner parties to disappear. “People used to throw parties here, and that kind of died out,” she said. “So I was like, ‘You know what? I’m doing a dinner party.‘”

What began as an intimate gathering for 20 has evolved into a lively bash with more than 100 guests. “It’s fun having our kids grown up with us now,” she said. “They don’t want to sit down for dinner — they want to eat, run around and enjoy the band.”

Signature cocktails include Velvet Hammers — an Augusta staple made with ice cream — and her latest obsession: the Grasshopper. “It’s creme de menthe and creme de cacao. I’m trying to turn it into a martini,” she said. “And of course, Azaleas are great, too. They’re like a spiked pink lemonade.”

Where a Housewife dines in Augusta

Planning to eat out? Make those reservations early. “The restaurants are packed,” Stracke warned. “If you don’t book ahead, you’ll wait forever.”

Her go-to is Luigi’s, the old-school Italian spot that appeared on “RHOBH” this season. “That’s where we went growing up. You’d see golfers there — and now it’s where I take my friends.”

She’s also a fan of Abel Brown, a stylish oyster bar with Southern flair, and recommends checking out the new restaurants just across the bridge in North Augusta, South Carolina.

Southern roots, true loyalty

One special childhood memory for Stracke is the first time she ever went out onto the golf course with her father. “I remember walking the course with my dad when I was 8,” she recalled. “That was really special.”

Fans of “RHOBH” were treated to a rare look at Augusta this season when Stracke brought Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards along for a visit. “The dynamic between the three of us changed in Augusta,” she said. “We were happy and laid-back. There was no clamoring for attention. It felt natural. I’ll always have those episodes, and I got to work things out with my mom. That meant a lot.”

Stracke’s Southern wit and loyalty have made her a standout on “Real Housewives,” but it’s Augusta that keeps her grounded. “My house has four porches. You can hear the train at 4:30 a.m. It’s calming. I sleep more there. Life slows down.”

For Stracke, Masters week isn’t just about golf — it’s a homecoming. A chance to reconnect with old friends, celebrate tradition and show the town she loves at its very best.