Masters Tournament: How to watch on TV, stream online, odds and follow all 2025 rounds

The 2025 Masters begin April 10 in Augusta. Below you can find information on how to watch, stream and follow along with all four rounds of the tournament.
This is golf’s annual first major, and it will be the 89th edition of the tournament. Scottie Schefler is the defending champion, winning the 2024 tournament at 11 under par.
Masters Tournament: How to watch on television
There will be some changes to the TV format this year. For the first and second rounds April 10-11, ESPN will have live coverage from 3-7:30 p.m.
On April 12 and April 13, coverage will begin on Paramount+ at Noon and go to 2 p.m. before switching over to CBS and airing until the conclusion of the round.
Masters Tournament: How to stream, watch online
Masters.com and the Masters App will offer live streaming of the broadcast. Masters.com and the Masters App will continue to offer “Every Shot, Every Hole” at the Masters.
To watch on ESPN for the rounds April 10 and April 11, click here. ESPN will be streaming select holes and groups starting at 8:45 a.m. April 10, though you will need a subscription to watch.
To watch on Paramount+ for Saturday and Sunday, you will need a subscription.
Masters Tournament: How to listen on the radio
The Masters Tournament will be broadcast live on SiriusXM from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. for the first and second rounds, and then from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. for the third and fourth rounds.
Masters Tournament: Odds for the 2025 field
- Scottie Scheffler +460
- Rory McIlroy +650
- Ludvig Aberg +1500
- Jon Rahm +1500
- Collin Morikawa +1700
- Bryson DeChambeau +1700
- Xander Schauffele +2100
- Hideki Matsuyama +2400
- Justin Thomas +2400
- Tyrrell Hatton +3100
- Brooks Koepka +3100
- Patrick Cantlay +3200
- Cameron Smith +3600
- Shane Lowry +3600
- Will Zalatoris +3800
- Jordan Spieth +3800
- Viktor Hovland +4400
- Tommy Fleetwood +4800
- Joaquin Niemann +5000
- Dustin Johnson +5500
- Matt Fitzpatrick +5500
- Russell Henley +6000
- Cameron Young +6000
- Tony Finau +6500
- Sahith Theegala +7000
- Tom Kim +7000
- Wyndham Clark +7500
- Sungjae Im +7500
- Corey Conners +7500
- Max Homa +7500
- Sam Burns +7500
- Jason Day +7500
- Robert MacIntyre +7500
- Rickie Fowler +9000
- Patrick Reed +9000
- Min Woo Lee +10000
- Max Greyserman +10000
- Akshay Bhatia +11000
- Sepp Straka +12000
- Nicolai Hojgaard +12000
- Justin Rose +12000
- Davis Thompson +12000
- Maverick McNealy +12000
- Rasmus Hojgaard +12000
- Adam Scott +13000
- Si Woo Kim +13000
- Brian Harman +13000
- Billy Horschel +15000
- Thomas Detry +15000
- Nick Dunlap +16000
- Thriston Lawrence +16000
- Keegan Bradley +18000
- Byeong Hun An +18000
- Taylor Pendrith +18000
- Cameron Davis +19000
- Harris English +21000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +21000
- Thorbjorn Olesen +22000
- Ryan Fox +22000
- Kurt Kitayama +22000
- Sergio Garcia +22000
- Erik van Rooyen +28000
- Nick Taylor +28000
- J.T. Poston +28000
- Eric Cole +28000
- Austin Eckroat +28000
- Phil Mickelson +28000
- Chris Kirk +28000
- Alex Noren +28000
- Lucas Glover +28000
- Adrian Meronk +28000
- Seamus Power +28000
- Denny McCarthy +28000
- Matthieu Pavon +28000
- Jhonattan Vegas +28000
- Nico Echavarria +28000
Masters Tournament: First- and second-round tee times, pairings
Tee times and pairings for the tournament have not yet been announced. This section will be updated when they do.
Masters Tournament: Is Tiger Woods playing in this year’s tournament?
No, Woods is not playing in the 2025 Masters Tournament. The five-time champion suffered an Achilles injury in March and underwent surgery to repair the injury.
Masters Tournament: Weather forecast for the 2025 Masters
Per the Weather Channel, these are the forecasts for April 10-13 of the Masters
- First round, Thursday, April 10: High of 70, low of 51, 10 percent chance of showers
- Second round, April 11: High of 71, low of 50, 35 percent chance of rain, most likely in the afternoon
- Third round, April 12: High of 72, low of 52, 18 percent chance of rain
- Fourth round, April 13: High of 74, low of 53, 7 percent chance of rain
Masters Tournament: Par 3 information
The Par 3 tournament for the 2025 Masters will be held April 9. Coverage of the event will begin at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN.
