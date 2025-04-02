Masters Tournament: How to watch on TV, stream online, odds and follow all 2025 rounds

On April 12 and April 13, coverage will begin on Paramount+ at Noon and go to 2 p.m. before switching over to CBS and airing until the conclusion of the round.

Masters Tournament: How to stream, watch online

Masters.com and the Masters App will offer live streaming of the broadcast. Masters.com and the Masters App will continue to offer “Every Shot, Every Hole” at the Masters.

To watch on ESPN for the rounds April 10 and April 11, click here. ESPN will be streaming select holes and groups starting at 8:45 a.m. April 10, though you will need a subscription to watch.

To watch on Paramount+ for Saturday and Sunday, you will need a subscription.

Masters Tournament: How to listen on the radio

The Masters Tournament will be broadcast live on SiriusXM from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. for the first and second rounds, and then from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. for the third and fourth rounds.

Masters Tournament: Odds for the 2025 field

Odds according to FanDuel

Scottie Scheffler +460

Rory McIlroy +650

Ludvig Aberg +1500

Jon Rahm +1500

Collin Morikawa +1700

Bryson DeChambeau +1700

Xander Schauffele +2100

Hideki Matsuyama +2400

Justin Thomas +2400

Tyrrell Hatton +3100

Brooks Koepka +3100

Patrick Cantlay +3200

Cameron Smith +3600

Shane Lowry +3600

Will Zalatoris +3800

Jordan Spieth +3800

Viktor Hovland +4400

Tommy Fleetwood +4800

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Dustin Johnson +5500

Matt Fitzpatrick +5500

Russell Henley +6000

Cameron Young +6000

Tony Finau +6500

Sahith Theegala +7000

Tom Kim +7000

Wyndham Clark +7500

Sungjae Im +7500

Corey Conners +7500

Max Homa +7500

Sam Burns +7500

Jason Day +7500

Robert MacIntyre +7500

Rickie Fowler +9000

Patrick Reed +9000

Min Woo Lee +10000

Max Greyserman +10000

Akshay Bhatia +11000

Sepp Straka +12000

Nicolai Hojgaard +12000

Justin Rose +12000

Davis Thompson +12000

Maverick McNealy +12000

Rasmus Hojgaard +12000

Adam Scott +13000

Si Woo Kim +13000

Brian Harman +13000

Billy Horschel +15000

Thomas Detry +15000

Nick Dunlap +16000

Thriston Lawrence +16000

Keegan Bradley +18000

Byeong Hun An +18000

Taylor Pendrith +18000

Cameron Davis +19000

Harris English +21000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +21000

Thorbjorn Olesen +22000

Ryan Fox +22000

Kurt Kitayama +22000

Sergio Garcia +22000

Erik van Rooyen +28000

Nick Taylor +28000

J.T. Poston +28000

Eric Cole +28000

Austin Eckroat +28000

Phil Mickelson +28000

Chris Kirk +28000

Alex Noren +28000

Lucas Glover +28000

Adrian Meronk +28000

Seamus Power +28000

Denny McCarthy +28000

Matthieu Pavon +28000

Jhonattan Vegas +28000

Nico Echavarria +28000

Masters Tournament: First- and second-round tee times, pairings

Tee times and pairings for the tournament have not yet been announced. This section will be updated when they do.

Masters Tournament: Is Tiger Woods playing in this year’s tournament?

No, Woods is not playing in the 2025 Masters Tournament. The five-time champion suffered an Achilles injury in March and underwent surgery to repair the injury.

Masters Tournament: Weather forecast for the 2025 Masters

Per the Weather Channel, these are the forecasts for April 10-13 of the Masters

First round, Thursday, April 10: High of 70, low of 51, 10 percent chance of showers

Second round, April 11: High of 71, low of 50, 35 percent chance of rain, most likely in the afternoon

Third round, April 12: High of 72, low of 52, 18 percent chance of rain

Fourth round, April 13: High of 74, low of 53, 7 percent chance of rain

Masters Tournament: Par 3 information

The Par 3 tournament for the 2025 Masters will be held April 9. Coverage of the event will begin at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN.