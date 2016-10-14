Hit the trails for a waterfall adventure at Tallulah Falls

Known as one of the most beautiful locations in all of Georgia, Tallulah Falls offers visitors an unbeatable array of natural adventure, gorgeous waterfalls, scenic splendor and a destination perfect for any mountain getaway. Whether you’re planning a wedding, business retreat or simply want to get away from it all for the weekend, Tallulah Falls has everything you need for a vacation to remember.
The town
Named after five stunning waterfalls that flow over the Tallulah Gorge, Tallulah Falls appears even more breathtaking than it sounds. With a population of only 168 permanent residents, this little town feels wonderfully remote while still located only and hour and a half outside of Atlanta. Around town, you'll find the prestigious Tallulah Falls School, a private boarding and day school, quaint inns, family restaurants and shops with handicrafts from local artists and craftsmen so that you can take home a special souvenir of your visit.
Local attractions
With multiple waterfalls, three lakes full of fish and, of course, the 1,000-foot Gorge, you won't find yourself short on outdoor entertainment. Take a hike up, down and around Tallulah Gorge on one of the many trails. The North Rim and South Rim trails offer a scenic view of the Gorge from multiple overlooks, while the Hurricane Falls Suspension Bridge Loop will give you a serious workout with over 400 stairs. If mountain biking is your thing, Tallulah Gorge has six trails perfect for both biking and hiking. Make sure to check out the famous Sliding Rock, which offers a fantastic opportunity to slide along the short falls at the base of the Gorge. On certain weekends, the local Georgia Power Company will release water over Tallulah Dam, which creates the perfect environment for an amazing whitewater kayaking experience. All around the area, you'll find beaches, areas for picnics, tennis courts and even a playground if you plan on bringing children. From April through November, come on down to Main Street for Tallulah Falls Bluegrass on the Square every Saturday night. After a day of hiking, biking or kayaking, you'll love kicking back and listening to local Bluegrass musicians while roasting marshmallows and hot dogs on the huge bonfire.
Dining
Glen-Ella Springs Inn. 1789 Bear Gap Road, Clarkesville, Ga. 706-754-7295. www.glenella.com.
Known as "One of Georgia's Top Dining Destinations," the Glen-Ella Springs Inn offers elegant dining in the heart of the mountains. With its distinguished cuisine, you'll enjoy courses like Sautéed Jumbo Shrimp with Peppers, Herb-Encrusted New Zealand Rack of Lamb with Jalapeño Mint Sauce and Andouille Sausage in a Smoked Tomato Sauce served with the famous Fried Parmesan Grit Cake. Unless you stay at the Inn, you do need to make reservations for dinner.
Overlook BBQ. 940 Tallulah Gorge Scenic Loop, Clarkesville, Ga. 678-316-3849. www.overlookbbq.com.
Located high above Tallulah Falls on the Tallulah Point Overlook, this local favorite offers delicious hickory smoked barbecue and a wide array of authentic Southern favorites, like Rabun County Cabbage and homemade Purple Hulled Peas. You'll feel like you're truly in the Deep South after a meal at the Overlook. After you eat, check out the gift shop, which sells whimsical trinkets, destination souvenirs and antiques.
Lodging
Lodging on the Lake. Terrora Circle, Tallulah Falls, Ga. 706-490-3456. www.lodgingonthelake.com.
Situated right on Tallulah Lake, you'll feel like you're in your own private retreat in these fully furnished one bedroom cabins. Although you can't bring your pets, you will enjoy plenty of wildlife when you can fish, hike and canoe right off of the private deck. Privacy reigns supreme at these secluded and comfortable cabins.
Rabun River Cabins. Old Highway 441, Lakemont, Ga. 706-782-6979. www.rabunrivercabins.com.
Imagine yourself relaxing on the back porch of a fully furnished log cabin that overlooks the Tallulah River. Rabun River Cabins provides accommodations for up to eight people, all with full baths, satellite HD/TV and fully equipped kitchens. If you're interested in listening to rushing sounds of the river from a beautiful, private log cabin, this one's for you.
Glen-Ella Springs Inn. 1789 Bear Gap Road, Clarkesville, Ga. 706-754-7295. www.glenella.com.
If staying in a historic country inn sounds more appealing than a cabin, the Glen-Ella Springs Inn offers beautifully appointed guest rooms, a restaurant on site and porches stocked with rocking chairs. This stunning Inn makes the perfect location to host, house and feed a wedding reception, corporate meeting or family reunion, all under one roof.
