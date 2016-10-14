Hit the trails for a waterfall adventure at Tallulah Falls

Dining

Glen-Ella Springs Inn. 1789 Bear Gap Road, Clarkesville, Ga. 706-754-7295. www.glenella.com.

Known as "One of Georgia's Top Dining Destinations," the Glen-Ella Springs Inn offers elegant dining in the heart of the mountains. With its distinguished cuisine, you'll enjoy courses like Sautéed Jumbo Shrimp with Peppers, Herb-Encrusted New Zealand Rack of Lamb with Jalapeño Mint Sauce and Andouille Sausage in a Smoked Tomato Sauce served with the famous Fried Parmesan Grit Cake. Unless you stay at the Inn, you do need to make reservations for dinner.

Overlook BBQ. 940 Tallulah Gorge Scenic Loop, Clarkesville, Ga. 678-316-3849. www.overlookbbq.com.

Located high above Tallulah Falls on the Tallulah Point Overlook, this local favorite offers delicious hickory smoked barbecue and a wide array of authentic Southern favorites, like Rabun County Cabbage and homemade Purple Hulled Peas. You'll feel like you're truly in the Deep South after a meal at the Overlook. After you eat, check out the gift shop, which sells whimsical trinkets, destination souvenirs and antiques.

Lodging

Lodging on the Lake. Terrora Circle, Tallulah Falls, Ga. 706-490-3456. www.lodgingonthelake.com.

Situated right on Tallulah Lake, you'll feel like you're in your own private retreat in these fully furnished one bedroom cabins. Although you can't bring your pets, you will enjoy plenty of wildlife when you can fish, hike and canoe right off of the private deck. Privacy reigns supreme at these secluded and comfortable cabins.

Rabun River Cabins. Old Highway 441, Lakemont, Ga. 706-782-6979. www.rabunrivercabins.com.

Imagine yourself relaxing on the back porch of a fully furnished log cabin that overlooks the Tallulah River. Rabun River Cabins provides accommodations for up to eight people, all with full baths, satellite HD/TV and fully equipped kitchens. If you're interested in listening to rushing sounds of the river from a beautiful, private log cabin, this one's for you.

If staying in a historic country inn sounds more appealing than a cabin, the Glen-Ella Springs Inn offers beautifully appointed guest rooms, a restaurant on site and porches stocked with rocking chairs. This stunning Inn makes the perfect location to host, house and feed a wedding reception, corporate meeting or family reunion, all under one roof.

