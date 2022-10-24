BreakingNews
Big Georgia turnout in week one driven by in-person voters
Here’s a pilgrimage every Southern road trip lover should take

Travel
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago
Make the most out of your next vacation

The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that.

Here are some of the South’s best places to visit.

Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina has grown increasingly busy over the past few years as tourism has become a larger part of the town’s culture. Now the vibrant city has snagged Southern Living’s top spot on their Best Southern Cities list for 2022.

The boutique hotels, phenomenal eateries and vibrant nightlife are a must see for any southern visitors.

ExploreShould you use a travel agent for your next vacation?

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte earned the top spot in Hand Luggage Only’s list of the South’s top cities for the year.

“Welcome to the Queen City: a Southern jewel whose one-of-a-kind attractions and unique beauty shine brightly,” the city’s Charlotte’s Got a Lot website noted. “Our crowning glory? A friendly, diverse and creative class of people who thrive on adventure, inclusiveness and the constant curiosity to seek what’s new and what’s next.”

The city’s Carowinds is an amusement park-lover’s dreamscape, filled with some of the state’s best rollercoasters. The Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden features hundreds of acres of flowers and grasslands for nature lovers. Meanwhile, the town’s BBQ selections are not something foodies will want to miss.

ExploreHere are Atlanta’s top-rated car rental services for your next road trip

Savannah, Georgia

Last year, Southern Trippers named Savannah, Georgia, as a must-see destination for lovers of history, beautiful parks and antebellum architecture. As the state’s oldest city —and one of the most haunted towns in the country — Savannah has a lot of history and culture to offer.

For an amazing bite to eat and some boutique shopping, visit River Street to see what all Savannah has to offer.

Asheville, North Carolina

While Charleston, South Carolina, earned the top spot in Southern Living’s top southern city list this year — and Savannah, Georgia pulled in at number two — Asheville, North Carolina made it into the final three.

America’s largest home, the Biltmore, is a hotspot attraction near the city. Mountain hiking is a beloved pastime. And the area is full of amazing breweries, as well as bed and breakfasts.

From the shops to the galleries to the museums, this is a town you won’t want to miss.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

The Jolt: Kemp, Warnock and Ossoff to share stage at Savannah event
3h ago

