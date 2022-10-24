Here’s a pilgrimage every Southern road trip lover should take

“Welcome to the Queen City: a Southern jewel whose one-of-a-kind attractions and unique beauty shine brightly,” the city’s Charlotte’s Got a Lot website noted. “Our crowning glory? A friendly, diverse and creative class of people who thrive on adventure, inclusiveness and the constant curiosity to seek what’s new and what’s next.”

The city’s Carowinds is an amusement park-lover’s dreamscape, filled with some of the state’s best rollercoasters. The Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden features hundreds of acres of flowers and grasslands for nature lovers. Meanwhile, the town’s BBQ selections are not something foodies will want to miss.

Savannah, Georgia

Last year, Southern Trippers named Savannah, Georgia, as a must-see destination for lovers of history, beautiful parks and antebellum architecture. As the state’s oldest city —and one of the most haunted towns in the country — Savannah has a lot of history and culture to offer.

For an amazing bite to eat and some boutique shopping, visit River Street to see what all Savannah has to offer.

Asheville, North Carolina

While Charleston, South Carolina, earned the top spot in Southern Living’s top southern city list this year — and Savannah, Georgia pulled in at number two — Asheville, North Carolina made it into the final three.

America’s largest home, the Biltmore, is a hotspot attraction near the city. Mountain hiking is a beloved pastime. And the area is full of amazing breweries, as well as bed and breakfasts.

From the shops to the galleries to the museums, this is a town you won’t want to miss.