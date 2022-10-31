ajc logo
Feeling adventurous? Here are some last minute vacation deals from Atlanta

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Have fun and save at the same time

As the end of the year comes ever closer, more and more families are putting in the last of their PTO requests and doing all they can to cobble together one final vacation before 2023. If you are in the Atlanta area and are feeling adventurous, here are some last minute vacation deals worth your time.

Vacation Express is offering a number of all-inclusive packages that will take you from Atlanta to the Caribbean, Mexico or Central America.

For $785, from now until Dec. 15, the website is offering a three-night, all-inclusive package to Jamaica’s Riu Palace Tropical Bay. For $879, from now until Dec. 15, there is also a three-night, all-inclusive offer with round-trip flights for the Catalonia Grand Costa Mujeres in Cancun.

According to the website, the most popular beach destinations for Atlanta vacationers this year are found in Cancun, Punta Cana, Jamaica, the Bahamas and Cozumel.

Whatever location excites you the most for a quick all-inclusive vacation, Vacation Express’ current offers range from a high of $1,489 to a low of $785 for three night packages in the most popular beach spots for Atlanta travelers.

A full list of their last-minute offers can be found here.

If the Caribbean is your destination of choice, cheapcaribbean.com offers a number similar all-inclusive packages for Atlanta travelers.

From Punta Cana to Montego Bay, the website’s offers range from $374 per person for a four-night trip to the Dominican Republic to $2,955 for a five-night, all-inclusive trip to the Turks and Caicos.

American Airlines Vacations also has a number of big offers for Atlanta travelers, including trips to Las Vegas and Punta Cana. If you are not looking for something all inclusive, American Airlines Vacations will likely be your best option. The website also offers a greater variety of locations, from iconic beach destinations to U.S. supercities.

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

On an astonishing day, the Falcons seize first place
