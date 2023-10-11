Get ready for a ‘weekend of whimsy’ at the Georgia Fantasy Festival

Georgia Fantasy Festival, a creation of Weekends of Whimsy LLC, is just a month away. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming festival.

What is the Georgia Fantasy Festival?

The Georgia Fantasy Festival is a weekend event featuring food, artisanal craftsmanship, live music and even a troll king. Fans of Atlanta’s iconic Dragon Con festival who are looking for something more intimate and folksy will likely find it at the Georgia Fantasy Festival.

“We specialize in creating immersive, enchanting experiences, weaving together elements of myth, magic, and adventure, and crafting memorable events that ignite the imagination,” according to the festival organizer’s website.

“With a passion for storytelling and a knack for the fantastical, Weekends of Whimsy, LLC transforms ordinary weekends into extraordinary adventures,” the website continues. “For us, magic isn’t just a concept, it’s our profession. Whether you’re a dragon tamer or a flittering fairy, a wizard in training or a knight on a quest, we invite you to step into our world and let your imagination soar.”

What is there to do?

The Georgia Fantasy Festival has exciting events planned for 2023. There will be live performances, including musical guests Old Soul Silk Road, the Barehead Bards, Shenanigans and The Curse of Darkloner.

The festival will also feature a bazaar of artisans. Guests will be able to enjoy everything from tarot card readings to leather working, boozy cakes and live jewelry making. Traveling Leather, Telruic Sisters and Folklorica Soapery are just some of the vendors on tap for the event.

From pastries to tea sandwiches, multiple vendors will also be on site to provide food offerings. The festival will feature two live demonstrations by blacksmith companies Purgatory Ironworks and the Butterfly Forge. There will also be live kiln jewelry making by the Telluric Sisters and live German candle making with Bloomwick Candles.

Most uniquely, the festival will host fun fae-themed performances.

“Join the gathering of the Fae creatures as they celebrate the ending of Fall and the inevitable changing of the seasons,” the festival organizer’s website states. “From story telling saytrs to Titania herself, as well as the return of the Troll King, Ik, all humans and magical being alike are invited to come share in the celebration!”

When and where is the festival?

The festival will take place 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, and Sunday, Nov. 12. There will also be a campfire gathering 6–8 p.m. each night. The festival will be at the 22-acre estate Rockhill Castle, 653 Country Kitchen Road in Barnesville, roughly a 90-minute drive south of Atlanta.

A map featuring the location of each festival activity and facility on site can be found here.

How much are tickets?

For either Saturday or Sunday, tickets are $10 for children, $12 for seniors and $15 for adults. Tickets can be purchased here.