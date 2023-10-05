Fall fun will be in high supply at the Toccoa Harvest Festival

Toccoa will be hosting its 46th annual Harvest Festival this year. Set for the weekend of Oct. 28 and Oct. 29, the longstanding tradition is an opportunity to celebrate the local community with an emphasis on “homemade, home baked and homegrown items.” From classic cars to petting zoo animals, it’s a harvest festival with something for just about everyone.

“The Toccoa Main Street Program welcomes you to our 46th Annual Harvest Festival,” Main Street Toccoa said. “Each year about 10,000 visitors from around the region come to enjoy the beauty of the area as well as to participate in the festival.”

To entertain the anticipated 10,000 visitors, the Harvest Festival will have two performance stages, participating downtown shops, participating restaurants and much more.

“The festival also offers regional and international foods, a Classic Car cruise-in, a petting zoo, horse and buggy rides, puppet shows, farm displays and the Currahee Artist Guild’s art exhibit and sale. Food options will be a variety from complete dinners to snacks,” Main Street Toccoa said on its website.

“The festival features hundreds of craftsmen, performing dancers, jazz, and rock and roll, and country music, an antique and classic car show. Children and youth activities include rides, face painting, rock climbing, moon walk, petting zoo, and more. A shuttle takes visitors to beautiful Toccoa Falls.”

The festival, a staple of Toccoa since 1978, will feature over 160 craft and food vendors — as well as a plethora of fun, family-friendly things to do. The event will take place downtown near the intersection of E. Tugalo Street and North Pond Street. Event hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.