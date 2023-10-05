Fall fun will be in high supply at the Toccoa Harvest Festival

Travel
By
33 minutes ago
X

Toccoa will be hosting its 46th annual Harvest Festival this year. Set for the weekend of Oct. 28 and Oct. 29, the longstanding tradition is an opportunity to celebrate the local community with an emphasis on “homemade, home baked and homegrown items.” From classic cars to petting zoo animals, it’s a harvest festival with something for just about everyone.

“The Toccoa Main Street Program welcomes you to our 46th Annual Harvest Festival,” Main Street Toccoa said. “Each year about 10,000 visitors from around the region come to enjoy the beauty of the area as well as to participate in the festival.”

ExploreOne of Georgia’s highest ranked beaches is actually a lakeside getaway

To entertain the anticipated 10,000 visitors, the Harvest Festival will have two performance stages, participating downtown shops, participating restaurants and much more.

“The festival also offers regional and international foods, a Classic Car cruise-in, a petting zoo, horse and buggy rides, puppet shows, farm displays and the Currahee Artist Guild’s art exhibit and sale. Food options will be a variety from complete dinners to snacks,” Main Street Toccoa said on its website.

“The festival features hundreds of craftsmen, performing dancers, jazz, and rock and roll, and country music, an antique and classic car show. Children and youth activities include rides, face painting, rock climbing, moon walk, petting zoo, and more. A shuttle takes visitors to beautiful Toccoa Falls.”

ExploreThis beautiful Blue Ridge Airbnb might have the best views in Georgia

The festival, a staple of Toccoa since 1978, will feature over 160 craft and food vendors — as well as a plethora of fun, family-friendly things to do. The event will take place downtown near the intersection of E. Tugalo Street and North Pond Street. Event hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Bystanders injured in shooting outside downtown Atlanta Greyhound bus station2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Georgia Senate Democrats chided for across-the-aisle chumminess
2h ago

Credit: Auzzy Byrdsell

Atlanta to use shipping containers to house the homeless
4h ago

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Dunwoody police officer accused of battery, placed on administrative leave
15h ago

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Dunwoody police officer accused of battery, placed on administrative leave
15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Luxury brands are coming to Phipps Plaza amid mall renovation
16h ago
The Latest

This beautiful Blue Ridge Airbnb might have the best views in Georgia
4 fabulous glamping destinations in Georgia
6 roadside attractions to visit in Georgia
Featured

Credit: Staff

Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
Need a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia? New option available now
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top