error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Travel

Fast facts on spring break

0:53
35 minutes ago

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
2:13

Why 400,000 cases of peanut butter got stuck in a political tug-of-war

Credit & Sources: AJC | AP | Internal Rescue Committee | The Times and The Sunday Times | Getty | Mana Nutrition | BBC

Placeholder Image
1:56

Tornado Alley is shifting east. It's putting the South at greater risk

Credits: Getty|Nature|SA|NOAA|NWS|JAMC|TCSM|CBS|KHOU|AGIS|Eos|CNN|Guardian|Axios|BB|X:@Massimo|YT:@EdgarTheStormChaser,@thebroderickhoward,@ConvectiveChronicles

Placeholder Image
2:42

Is laughter the best medicine? These clowns say yes

Credits: AJC | Robyn Hutson, Fraser Jones Sources: Red Nose International | Scientific Reports | Journal of Clinical Nursing | Laughter League

Placeholder Image
1:47

How data centers are transforming Atlanta into a tech giant

Credits: Getty|Jasper Chatbox|Tesla|Pexels|Microsoft|Google|ChatGPT|Dice|Georgia Power|WSJ|The Times|Politico|Reuters|Edged|Switch|GS|Univ. of Tulsa|WaPo|CBRE