Enjoy an old-fashioned country fair at this year’s Mountain Farm Celebration

“The annual festival is a celebration of the history and culture unique to North Georgia,” a recent press release touts. “This year’s festival will give guests of all ages an immersive learning experience where they can get an up-close look at many of the skills necessary for life in the North Georgia mountains in the late 1800′s.”

Hardman Farm is anticipating 600 guests at this year’s event, which will be stocked with fun activities and vendors alike. The Hardman Farm mansion’s main floor will also be open to visitors.

“Visitors watch history come to life with blacksmithing and black-powder demonstrations, sample homemade apple cider from a hand-cranked apple press, and enjoy hot homemade biscuits from the historic Hardman Farm kitchen,” according to the press release. “Guests can even try their hand at gem-mining and old-fashioned lawn games like cornhole and horseshoes, and pet farm animals in the 150 year old horse barn. Traditional craft vendors will be on hand with Appalachian crafts and handiworks like pottery, hand knit items, goat milk soap and much more.”

Visitors will also be able to make butter, mill sorghum and participate in potato sack races.

“Enjoy the feel of an old-fashioned country fair set in the beautiful Nacoochee Valley, surrounded by the colors of the season. Learn to make butter, mill sorghum and see black powder demonstrations,” the Georgia Department of Natural Resources website states. “Try your luck in the potato sack race or at old fashioned games. Enjoy lunch and treats as you listen to mountain music with your neighbors. The Nichols-Hunnicutt-Hardman Mansion will be open for self-guided tours of the first floor.”

The Mountain Farm Celebration is a one day only event. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. While children ages 5 and younger get in free, tickets are $8 each for adults. Those interested in learning more about the event can contact the Hardman Farm Visitors Center at 706-878-1077.