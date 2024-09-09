New TikTok trend helps women make their menstrual cycle work for them

Creating routines — particularly around sleep, diet and exercise — is a pivotal part of many women’s lives. Each month, however, these routines are interrupted by the bloating, reduced energy, cramps and plethora of other symptoms that come with menstruation.

Recently, however, a new TikTok trend is helping women combat and work with this inevitable disruption. Cycle syncing is the “practice of adjusting your diet and exercise to support the body during each phase” of the 28-day menstrual cycle, according to Yale New Haven Health.

Followers of the practice say changing your diet, exercise habits and general routines to align with the phases of your menstrual cycle can help mitigate some of its effects, with minimal disruption to your life.

“Now that I understand a little bit more about my hormones and how they can affect me throughout the month, I listen to my body a little bit better,” Today reported one cycle-syncing practitioner wrote on TikTok.

While the practice is still new and little research has been done on its actual scientific benefits, it has been proved women’s hormones change as they go through the phases of their cycle, meaning their mood and energy levels can be affected.

There are three phases of the cycle: follicular, luteal and menstrual. Each phase comes with its own symptoms that can be assuaged by your behaviors.

Here are the best ways to manage your symptoms through each phase, according to Today.

Follicular

The follicular phase begins during the first day of your cycle. As the uterine lining from the previous period starts to shed and an egg is selected for that month, energy levels tend to increase.

During this phase, you should try to eat foods that assist with estrogen production, such as nuts, soy products and vegetables, UCLA Health wrote. Coffee and tea are also smart to drink during this time.

Because energy levels stay stable during this phase, you can continue working out as you normally would.

Luteal

The luteal phase begins when the egg is done maturing and has entered the fallopian tubes. The body begins releasing a hormone called progesterone, which signals that the uterine lining should prepare for a possible pregnancy. If you are not pregnant, the progesterone levels will drop, making way for the uterine lining to shed during the next week.

During this phase, fiber-rich foods can help with abdominal pain, bloating, constipation and other symptoms, Dr. Khaled Zeitoun, a board-certified OB/GYN and reproductive endocrinology/ infertility specialist at New Hope Fertility, told Today.

Foods rich in vitamin B, such as bananas, whole-grain bread, milk and avocado are also important during this phase, he added.

Workouts during this phase can be a bit more challenging. It is important to be kind with your body, with long walks and yoga flows being good choices.

Menstrual

During the menstrual phase, the time you are actually on your period, it is natural for the body to want to slow down.

As the body loses energy, it is good to eat energy-rich foods high in electrolytes and stay as hydrated as possible, Zeitoun said. As hard as it is, try to avoid salty and fatty foods, because they increase water retention.

The practice of cycle syncing is meant to help women be their best selves each day of the month, however, it does not have to be anyone’s end all be all. Use these tips sparingly, but also trust yourself and just listen to your body.

“Women are not at the mercy of the menstrual hormones. We have agency,” Dr. Irene Woo, board-certified reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist at HRC Fertility, told Today.com. “You might be in your luteal phase and have progesterone around that makes you more bloated and fatigued, but if you had a hard week at work … and you want to do a HIIT class or intense cardio training program, by all means you should do that.”

