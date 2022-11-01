Cheap vacation ideas every Atlanta traveler should know about

If you are willing to do a little more traveling, there is another highly lauded beach destination just across state lines.

According to The Broke Backpacker, Gulf Shores, Alabama, is one of the hottest budget vacation destinations of the South this year.

“Whether you’re in the mood for fun and adventure or lazy days on the beach, you can do it all in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach,” Gulf Shores’ official visitor website said. “Stroll hand-in-hand along the sugar-white sand as you reconnect with your partner or hear your children gasp with wonder when they spot frolicking dolphins on a dolphin cruise. If you’re craving an adventure location experience, cast your line into one of the country’s largest artificial fishing reefs during a deep-sea fishing trip. Discover history and travel back in time when cannons protected the waterways, and explore the nearly 200-year-old Fort Morgan.”

From the beach obsessed to the history buffs, there is something for everyone on Alabama’s sandy shores.

Jacksonville, Florida, is also one of the South’s top cheap getaway hotspots this year, Trips Discover reported.

“Our commitment to keeping all visitors safe can be seen across our hospitality industry with enhanced cleanliness and occupancy standards in restaurants, attractions and shops,” the city’s official visitor page said. “So, let Jacksonville lift the weight off your shoulders and replace it with the vacation memories you crave – smiles, laughter, fun and sun. Jax. It’s Easier Here!”

From the 22-mile beaches to the world-class fishing opportunities, Jacksonville is a beach city with a plethora of memorable fun to offer families looking to vacation on a budget this year.