10 best Georgia beaches, according to Fodor’s

It’s never a bad time to plan a beach vacation, and Georgia has beaches by lakes and by the ocean.
To help with your planning, Fodor's has compiled its 10 best beaches in Georgia. Most you probably know about, but some might surprise you. Although the lake beaches aren't open during the colder months, you can head to the coast for some holiday fun before the crowds get too big.
Acworth Beach
Yes, there is a beach in Acworth, along Lake Acworth in Cauble Park. The 25-acre park contains fishing points, public restrooms, a boating ramp, a boardwalk, a beach and two playgrounds, plus four pavilions, a lakeside gazebo and a beach house that can be rented. The beach is open from the last Saturday in April through Labor Day Weekend.
Credit: HANDOUT
Driftwood Beach
Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island may not be the best place to sunbathe or play paddle ball, but its long narrow stretch of shoreline is littered with fallen, sun-baked trees, whittled by wind and salt into evocative driftwood sculptures. A great spot for picnicking and shutterbugs, it's located on the north end of the island between Clam Creek Picnic Area and Villas By the Sea Resort. Just look for the pullovers and small parking lots along North Beachview Drive.
North Beach
Tybee Island's North Beach is where Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron filmed the latest "Baywatch" movie, so it might look familiar. It's a short drive from Savannah, and the Tybee Beach Pier and Pavilion, one of the island's most popular attractions, is just south of the beach.
Credit: Curtis Compton
Sea Camp Beach
Sea Camp Beach on Cumberland Island is easily accessible for daytrippers. "Just take the ferry from St. Marys, get off at Sea Camp and stroll across the narrowest part of the island past the campground and over the boardwalk to an unparalleled expanse of powdery sand and shallow sea without a speck of civilization in sight," the AJC reported in 2016.
East Beach
In July, nearly two dozen whales that had beached themselves were rescued near East Beach at St. Simons Island. But don't let that deter you. The beach's hard-packed sand makes it ideal not only for relaxing but also for bike riding.
Credit: Contributed by Callaway Gardens
Robin Lake Beach
Just 60 miles from Atlanta, Robin Lake Beach is part of Calloway Gardens. Enjoy a variety of activities, "from water skiing and tubing and action-packed Aqua Island, to simply basking in the white sand with a good book in your hand," its website states. Access to the largest manmade beach in the U.S. is included in your Callaway Gardens admission.
Paradise Beach
Paradise Beach at Lake Lanier Islands is a must-visit during hot and cold months. It is part of Margaritaville, which has kicked off its winter festivities. "From the traditional Magical Nights of Lights to exciting new things to do at License to Chill Snow Island, there is something for everyone," its website states.
Glory Beach
If Glory Beach on the south end of Jekyll Island looks familiar, then you've probably seen the 1989 movie "Glory," parts of which were filmed here. Walkways built by the movie's crew still span the freshwater pools and sand dunes.
St. Andrews Beach
Whales might prefer East Beach, but St. Andrews is where you'll spot dolphins. The beach also has a two-story platform for bird watching and viewing wildlife. "A memorial in the picnic area honors the landing of one of the last American slave ships, The Wanderer," Fodor's wrote.
Coast Guard Station Beach
St. Simons is home to yet another of Fodor’s choices: Coast Guard Station Beach. The beach is named after the historic Coast Guard station that stands today as home to the World War II Home Front Museum. It also offers “the widest section of beach on St. Simons Island with the most parking,” its website states.