No ocean, no problem: 7 refreshing lake beaches near Atlanta

Keith Bridge Park Gainesville Here’s one of the tiniest, most secluded lake beaches in Georgia. Lake Lanier was constructed in the early 1950s as a multi-purpose lake to provide flood control, power production and drinking water, and Keith Bridge Park is one of the resulting 46 recreation areas still maintained by the U.S. Army Corps. It has picnic tables and grills in plain view, but you’ll need to drive to the end of the Keith Bridge Park parking lot and take a walkway to the beautiful secluded beach. Read, nap, picnic and dip in the lake, but be careful -- no lifeguards are on duty, so it’s “swim at your own risk.”

Paradise Beach at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands Buford Just 30 minutes from downtown Atlanta, this playground is part of the Margaritaville at Lanier Islands theme park and features more than a half mile of white, sandy beach with plenty of lounging spots. At Paradise Beach, you can enjoy a beverage under an umbrella, play a little beach volleyball or just take a slide down one of its many water slides. The beach, which was formerly known as LanierWorld, does not open until the first weekend in May.

Robin Lake Beach at Callaway Gardens Pine Mountain Go big at this beach —a full mile of manmade white sand beach around the 65-acre Robin Lake, all part of Pine Mountain’s Callaway Gardens. It’s ripe for sunbathing and swimming and features other summer fun like giant chess and checkers, mini-golf and shuffleboard. The beach is included in Callaway Gardens admission. A season pass may be a good idea. It allows you to bring five different guests each visit.

Acworth Beach at Cauble Park Acworth A fine, family-style public beach and recreation area, Acworth Beach is free and has a white sand beach and roped-off swimming area. Located on Beach Street on the North side of Lake Acworth, the 25-acre Cauble Park also has set places to fish, a playground and public restrooms, so plan to make a day of it. $10 parking fee for non-residents on weekends.

Red Top Mountain State Park Acworth This popular park on the 12,000-acre Lake Allatoona has a sand swimming beach — Gilligan-style —nestled in a cove and surrounded by trees. Visitors can bring their own boats or rent from nearby marinas. It’s good for a group, with picnic and group shelters you can rent for meetings, parties or reunions. And if the beach isn’t enough, the mountain offers more than 15 miles of trails winding through the forested park.