BreakingNews
Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
X

5 European destinations for World War history buffs

Travel
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Why not learn a little on your next vacation?

A European vacation is at the top of many travelers’ wish lists. But for history buffs interested in the two world wars, it’s an absolute must. From France and Germany to Poland and Bosnia, the continent is brimming with historic sites.

Both world wars have been covered extensively in history books, but nothing matches walking in the footsteps of history.

Explore4 vacation destinations for music lovers

With plenty of sites to see, here are five European hotspots for history fanatics:

The Palace of Versailles, France

Fans of royal splendor have been flocking to Versailles for generations, but for students of history, the French palace serves as a link between the first and second world wars. On June 28, 1919, diplomats from around the world gathered here, in the dazzling Hall of Mirrors to sign the treaty that officially ended World War I.

Many historians now consider the harsh terms of the Treaty of Versailles directly responsible for the later rise of Nazism and subsequently the second world war. Other, like French field marshal Ferdinand Foch, felt the treaty didn’t do enough to reign in the defeated Germany.

“This is not a peace. It is an armistice for twenty years!” the retired general told an American audience in 1921.

ExploreSafest and most dangerous countries for LGBTQ+ travelers

Nuremberg, Germany

If you want to dig deeper into the origins of the Nazi Party and learn about the events that occurred as the war unfolded, a visit to the Nuremberg Trials Memorial is a must. The city hosted both the Nazis’ mass rallies before the war and the war crimes trials that followed after Allied victory.

While the city brings to mind some of the darkest periods of history, the center also shows how the world can rally to defeat darkness and hold its perpetrators to justice. The one-time site of Nazi rallies is now home to an archive of Nazi-era documents, an invaluable resource for historians.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

If you’re looking for inspiration, Amsterdam offers plenty of it. During World War II, the citizens of this occupied city fought back in whatever ways they were able — always fighting to maintain their rights and their values. The Dutch Resistance Museum gives visitors a front-row seat to what citizens when through during their rebellion.

The Anne Frank House presents another sort of resistance. It was in this secret attic that a young Anne Frank reminded the world that even in a world wrecked by war, small human joys still persist.

ExploreSummer Waves Water Park on Jekyll Island re-opens

Ypres, Belgium

With the Sanctuary Wood Museum and Flanders Fields nearby, a trip to Ypres takes visitors on an exploration through a series of important battlefields of World War I. According to Travel Pulse, there’s an intact World War I trench and a nightly Last Post ceremony at the Menin Gate memorial.

Dolomites, Italy

Best known for its open-air museums, the Dolomites mountain range is a sight to see. But this beautiful landscape has a bloody past. Here, Austrian and Italian forces engaged in what many have called the most treacherous battle of World War I.

The outdoor museums offer a unique experience allowing visitors to walk in their footsteps while learning about history.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

To Republicans’ delight, Georgia Rep. Mesha Mainor defies her party7h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar, dead at 83
5m ago

Credit: University System of Georgia

Finalist chosen to be next University of North Georgia president
1h ago

Yelp: Nation’s best burger comes from unlikely restaurant in Atlanta
4h ago

Yelp: Nation’s best burger comes from unlikely restaurant in Atlanta
4h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

17-year-old dies days after shooting at NW Atlanta’s Washington Park
48m ago
The Latest

Grandson takes 93-year-old grandma to visit every U.S. national park
3h ago
‘Dr. Beach’s’ top beach of 2023 is just a brief drive from Atlanta
3h ago
5 must-hike mountain trails in Georgia
Featured

Credit: Contributed

Alumni return to Georgia school to sing swan song for retiring teacher
Georgia’s mental health hotline is a national leader. Some worry about its expansion.
Georgia Tech center aims to be catalyst for life science and biomedical sector
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top