Summer Waves Water Park on Jekyll Island re-opens

Whether you want to take the entire family or make a personal escape, consider heading to Jekyll Island this summer.
From museums, golfing and tours to the sea turtle center, Jekyll Island has a special treat for its visitors this summer — the Summer Waves Water Park is back.
Just in time for a Memorial Day start date, the Summer Waves Water Park will be open daily, with season passes offered at $80 per person and daily admission at $28 per person. The water park is perfect for adults and children to enjoy while overlooking the Jekyll River. Here are some of the park highlights to enjoy this summer:
- Man-O-War – The newest experience (just built last year) is a four-slide (“tentacle”) attraction named after the marine hydrozoan found in the Atlantic Ocean. There are two chute slides and two body slides, giving plenty of opportunity for intense competition.
- Pirates Passage is a fast and furious ride that drops down a 300-foot, five-story tower.
- Nature’s Revenge has two 40-foot slides (the Hurricane and the Tornado) that twist and turn into a large catch pool at the bottom.
- Frantic Atlantic — Catch a ride on these waves! The Frantic Atlantic pool is more than 500,000 gallons of water, and waves reach heights of more than two feet, making it the coolest pool around.
- Force 3 — Flash Flood: High Thrill Thunder and High Thrill Lightning — The Force 3 gives you triple the slide action. This ride stands 32 feet tall and features three slides to keep the fun going all day long. Flash Flood’s double inner-tube spiral down 350 feet of twists and curves to make an exciting ride for the whole family. Thunder and Lightning: are twin slides that will send you spiraling down 150 feet in fully enclosed flumes.
- Splash Zone is perfect for smaller kids, with water guns, a dunking bucket and a fort.
- Shark Tooth Cove features a bigger pool with additional slides, waterfalls and 360 degree seating to watch your little ones.
- Turtle Creek is a half-mile, slow-moving lazy river that loops around the park.
- “Swim up” movies and water aerobics classes are occasionally hosted (watch the website for updates)
While enjoying the water park, Jekyll Island has created the ultimate relaxation experience with a new introduction to its grounds.
“Guests can enjoy a new group cabana section this season! With a capacity of up to 150 guests, it’s the perfect spot for family reunions or group meetings,” says a rep for Jekyll Island to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an email.
Visit the Jekyll Islands website for more information.
