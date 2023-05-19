Safest and most dangerous countries for LGBTQ+ travelers

“Not only do LGBTQ+ people not have rights, but they are also actively targeted and imprisoned for their sexual identities and gender expression,” explained Asher Fergusson to Forbes.

Here are the 10 countries to avoid for LGBTQ+ travelers:

Brunei

Saudi Arabia

Nigeria

Kuwait

Malawi

Guyana

UAE

Malaysia

Sudan

Libya

“You can institute all the laws you want, but at the end of the day, if the local people don’t become more compassionate and accepting of their LGBTQ+ neighbors then we’ll still have tension in society which leads to violence and other kinds of unsafe situations,” added Fergusson.