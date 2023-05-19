X

Safest and most dangerous countries for LGBTQ+ travelers

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago
Planning the perfect vacation for LGBTQ+ travelers typically revolves around safety

While many places are Instagram-worthy, being up-to-date on a country’s human rights policies and discrimination ratings is also key for LGBTQ travelers.

Travel site Asher & Lyric employed more than 400 hours of research, using data based on 10 crucial factors that are directly related to the LGBTQ+ community, from legal protections and hate crime rates, to protections for second-parent adoption and more to determine which destinations were safest and most dangerous for gay and trans travelers and their families.

Here are the top 10 countries that are safest for LGBTQ+ wanderlusts:

  • Canada
  • Sweden
  • Netherlands
  • Malta
  • Norway
  • Portugal
  • Spain
  • Denmark
  • Belgium
  • United Kingdom
It’s no secret that plenty of others destinations pose challenges or even threats to the LGBTQ+ community.

“Not only do LGBTQ+ people not have rights, but they are also actively targeted and imprisoned for their sexual identities and gender expression,” explained Asher Fergusson to Forbes.

Here are the 10 countries to avoid for LGBTQ+ travelers:

  • Brunei
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Nigeria
  • Kuwait
  • Malawi
  • Guyana
  • UAE
  • Malaysia
  • Sudan
  • Libya

“You can institute all the laws you want, but at the end of the day, if the local people don’t become more compassionate and accepting of their LGBTQ+ neighbors then we’ll still have tension in society which leads to violence and other kinds of unsafe situations,” added Fergusson.

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

