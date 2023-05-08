4 vacation destinations for music lovers

Memphis, Tennessee

Music is like air in Memphis — all around you and absolutely necessary. The city birthed the careers of everyone from B.B. King and Johnny Cash to Three 6 Mafia and Justin Timberlake.

Memphis offers many musical attractions, live music and concert venues, festivals, and interactive events. While the city can be a lot for music lovers to explore, Memphis Travel has created a music lovers’ itinerary mapping out must-see spots in this musically rich city.

Portland, Oregon

While Hollywood tends to make fun or Portland, for it’s hippie-dippy vibes, the city’s music scene is thriving, with live indie rock, jazz, classical, pop music and more. For music lovers who want to take the stage themselves, Portland also offers a thriving open mic culture.

The Oregon city offers free live music and comedy nights throughout the week.

Vienna, Austria

Austria has plenty beautiful architecture and loads of historic sites, but Vienna is first and foremost the City of Music.

Classical music lovers can stroll in the footsteps of Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, Strauss, Mahler, and everyone in between. Concert Vienna is your one-stop shop for performances around the city.